5 Unique 3D Printers You Can Buy For Under $500

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For under $500, you can find several 3D printers with unique functions. Manufacturers have been experimenting more with models in this price range, so you can find options with compact designs, multicolor printing, or even models made for a younger audience. This also means you don't need to invest much to find something different from basic printers.

Price, however, should not be the only factor when you want to buy a new printer. It is important to look at other specifications, such as print volume, filament compatibility, and even ease of use. These factors can completely change your experience with a model, so it is important to know a few things before buying a 3D printer, especially if this is your first model. For that reason, we selected some 3D printer models under $500 that offer different features for different users. So, if you don't want to invest much and are looking for something specific, you can find exactly what you want in one of these models.