5 Budget 3D Printers Better Than The Prusa Mini+

The Prusa Mini+ is a solid open-source FDM 3D printer that can serve as a workhorse for makers of all skill levels. It's more than capable of printing out those must-try 3D printer projects and has a dedicated following as the entry point for Prusa's open platform designs, making it incredibly easy for users to modify their setups and repair components themselves. Out of the box, it offers a modest build volume of 180 x 180 x 180 mm, automatic bed leveling via a SuperPINDA probe, and a 2.8-inch graphic color screen that can preview G-code before printing. It can also handle a range of filament types thanks to its custom Bowden extruder with 3:1 gearing, which just means it's capable of pushing filament into a nozzle that can hit 280 degrees Celsius while still adhering to 3D printer safety norms.

But that doesn't mean that the Prusa Mini+ is the best value for your money in today's market, which of course depends on a maker's specific use case. This entry-level workhorse is great, but it's starting to show its age. The older Bowden system restricts maximum travel speed to around 200 millimeters per second, with users needing to purchase an optional ESP module for Wi-Fi connectivity. The desktop additive manufacturing market has advanced rapidly over the past couple of years, and there are plenty of powerful alternatives that provide better specifications for similar prices. Let's get into it.