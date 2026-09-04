Are Old Apple Watches Worth Buying?

Whatever Apple Watch you get, it can still track your workouts, send you notifications, and, well, tell the time. Newer models might have bigger, brighter displays or new sensors, but Apple is slow to update the Watch format. For example, the last big Apple Watch sensor upgrade was wrist temperature with Series 8. As we approach the Apple Watch Series 12 release, not much has changed in that department. Before that, the last major health feature was the blood oxygen sensor, introduced with the Apple Watch Series 6, which means most of these breakthrough tools take a long time to arrive.

Apple makes the Apple Watch more reliant on the iPhone, such as with the watchOS 26 update and sometimes a bit less, as when it added 5G capabilities. Remember, the Watch doesn't need crazy speeds or compute power to mirror notifications or stream music and podcasts. For example, little has changed on the processor from the Series 9 to the Series 11, which is why they keep sharing so many of the same features (like double-tap and wrist-flick gestures).

What this means is that buying an older Apple Watch model might not sound like a good investment, but expecting to own your new one for a long period of time isn't unreasonable. The core features will still be current for some time after your purchase. Still, customers should be cautious about unsupported hardware, as it could eventually lead to incompatibility between the iPhone, Watch, and other peripherals; however, this product is built to last.