Bose Vs. Sonos: Which Brand Offers A Better Home Audio Experience?

Being able to listen to your favorite music in every room of your home is one of the many benefits of wireless home audio (by "wireless," we mean the speaker or audio components connect to your Wi-Fi network). And when it comes to internet-powered audio streaming, two of the most popular speaker brands that come to mind are Bose and Sonos. Both companies have several Wi-Fi speakers to choose from, and once online, you'll be able to do all kinds of things with your Bose or Sonos audio.

But which of the two companies offers the superior home audio experience? It's a tough call that mainly boils down to user preference; that said, I'd be more inclined to put my cash in the Sonos basket, at least when it comes to software. Sonos pioneered Wi-Fi-connected, multi-room audio, and the Sonos S2 app makes it easy to control and customize each part of your wireless system. However, if you're after true home theater power, whether that's a soundbar or a wireless surround sound setup, Bose may be the better choice.

Rest assured, whether you choose Bose or Sony for your big or small home audio projects, you're in good hands with either brand. Still, it's worth exploring the pros and cons you can expect from each stalwart of sound.