4 Affordable Kids' Tablets With Great Battery Life

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From smartphones to desktop PCs, and from smartwatches to laptops, there is tech out there designed for just about everybody. Tablets are one of the more versatile devices on the market, filling the gap between laptops and smartphones. Within the tablet market, there are even options for specific users, including compact tablets for reading and entertainment as well as affordable tablets for use at work and home. Still, tablet manufacturers have adults first in mind when it comes to all of these tablets.

Kids, on the other hand, aren't quite the target demographic for a lot of tech products. The best Android tablets can get quite expensive, and even Apple's base model iPad comes at a price point that likely makes it too risky to place in the hands of children. The little ones in the family require a set of features all their own, such as a durable design, reliable battery life, parental controls, and a suite of unique, age-appropriate content that's easily accessible.

There aren't many big-name tablet manufacturers designing tablets specifically for kids. But there are some who recognize just how handy such a device can be for households with children of all ages. We've scoured the kids' tablets on the market right now — with the help of parents and grandparents who have provided their hands-on experiences with these tablets through Amazon reviews — and have handpicked what we feel are options that balance capability, affordability, and reliability.