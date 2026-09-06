4 Affordable Kids' Tablets With Great Battery Life
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From smartphones to desktop PCs, and from smartwatches to laptops, there is tech out there designed for just about everybody. Tablets are one of the more versatile devices on the market, filling the gap between laptops and smartphones. Within the tablet market, there are even options for specific users, including compact tablets for reading and entertainment as well as affordable tablets for use at work and home. Still, tablet manufacturers have adults first in mind when it comes to all of these tablets.
Kids, on the other hand, aren't quite the target demographic for a lot of tech products. The best Android tablets can get quite expensive, and even Apple's base model iPad comes at a price point that likely makes it too risky to place in the hands of children. The little ones in the family require a set of features all their own, such as a durable design, reliable battery life, parental controls, and a suite of unique, age-appropriate content that's easily accessible.
There aren't many big-name tablet manufacturers designing tablets specifically for kids. But there are some who recognize just how handy such a device can be for households with children of all ages. We've scoured the kids' tablets on the market right now — with the help of parents and grandparents who have provided their hands-on experiences with these tablets through Amazon reviews — and have handpicked what we feel are options that balance capability, affordability, and reliability.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
Amazon makes some of the best tablets for kids through its Fire HD Kids lineup. At the high end is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, which is priced at $175 and gets up to 13 hours of battery life between charges. But a more practical option within the lineup is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids. The 32GB model has a regular price of $150, and it's estimated to get the same kind of battery life, reaching up to 13 hours of use between charges.
Amazon has loaded these tablets with content specifically for kids. A purchase of the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet comes with one full year of access to Amazon Kids+. This is a subscription service that comes with access to games, books, and even apps meant just for kids. It also includes access to content from Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. It even comes with a sturdy, kid-proof case, which is one of the reasons the Fire Kids tablet might be safer than other Android options.
Amazon also has a Pro version of these tablets on the market, though it is meant for slightly older kids. That said, the standard version is a pretty solid value at that $150 price and purchasers at Amazon have a lot of great things to say about it. It's amassed an overall rating of 4.6 stars there, with many parents raving about both the price and the tablet itself.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids
Also among Amazon's tablets is the Amazon Fire 7 Kids, which is a slightly smaller, more affordable option meant for kids aged 3 to 7 years. It's priced at $110 with the inclusion of one year of access to Amazon Kids+, and $100 for parents who'd prefer to start with six months of access to the service. The Fire 7 Kids doesn't quite have the same battery life as Amazon's more expensive tablets, but it still manages 10 hours of use between charges.
This is also a smaller tablet than Amazon's other options. It has a 7-inch display that's packaged in a tough, durable casing that can take the bumps, drops, and tosses inherent in being handled by kids. This is a somewhat basic tablet even as kids' tablets go, but one thing that sets the Fire 7 Kids apart from more generic options is its access to content. It comes with everything you'll find on Amazon's other kids' tablets in that regard, and it has expandable storage through a microSD card that allows parents to install movies and books of their own.
While kids' tablets may all look quite similar at a glance, the Fire 7 Kids is uniquely designed for younger children. That means they may age out of the tablet more quickly than a device like the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, which is meant for kids up to the age of 12. But the Fire 7 Kids is significantly less expensive, and in its Amazon reviews, parents give it a 4.3-star overall rating. Several note the tablet's parental controls as a game-changing kind of feature for the tablet.
ColorRoom 10-inch kids tablet
Parents in search of a larger kids' tablet that still provides some affordability may want to skip Amazon's lineup entirely. Priced at $90, the ColorRoom 10-inch kids tablet is $10 cheaper than the Fire 7 Kids and comes with a much larger display. It also costs $85 less than the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet and has some similar specs. These include 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, an 8-core processor, and dual stereo speakers for watching movies and other kids' programs. The ColorRoom kids' tablet also includes a large 6000mAh battery that gets 8-12 hours of battery life per charge, according to the brand.
This tablet doesn't have the kind of name recognition that comes with Amazon's lineup of kids' tablets, but ColorRoom does a good job of distinguishing itself from more generic options. This particular tablet has amassed a 4.2-star overall rating among customers at Amazon. It includes features like parental controls and content filters, as well as screen time settings that can make putting the tablet away a little easier to negotiate when the time comes each day. The ColorRoom 10-inch kids' tablet runs on Android 15 and comes in four different color options.
Svitoo Kids tablet
Another 10-inch kids' tablet option is the Svitoo Kids Tablet. Like the ColorRoom 10-inch kids' tablet, it's a more generic option, but this tablet comes extremely well-regarded, having amassed a 4-star rating from Amazon customers. That's with over 150 reviews at the time of this writing, with several customers praising its speed and picture quality, and one customer even noting their surprise that the tablet can access so many of their favorite apps. This is because the Svitoo runs on Android 16, giving parents the ability to install any number of their favorite apps for kids or for themselves.
The tablet is available in pink and blue color options, and while it's listed at $99, you can find it selling for under $70. The 10-inch display has an HD resolution, and the tablet comes with more advanced features that can be tapped as a kid matures. In addition to parental control features, the Svitoo can screen cast wirelessly to smart TVs, comes with both rear and front-facing cameras for photo and video capture, and offers expandable storage via microSD should the need for more space arise. It isn't quite as efficient with its battery as the other options we've looked at, but the tablet does still manage up to 8 hours of life per charge.
How we selected these kids' tablets
While some of the best tablets for students could double as options that are safe to put in the hands of kids, here we focused on tablets that are designed specifically for children. This narrows the product base significantly, as not many name brands make such a tablet. But using our own knowledge and expertise as tablet users, as well as Amazon reviews for hands-on experience with specific kids' tablets, we made our choices through the eyes of parents in search of tech that can entertain and educate their kids each day. We put an emphasis on battery life for just such scenarios, and while we also put an emphasis on price, we ultimately chose kids' tablets that offered a balance of affordability and reliability.