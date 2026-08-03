The 5 Best Tablets For Students In 2026
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Heading off to college can be an exciting chapter in anyone's life, and there's no better way to prepare than by making sure you have everything you need. This can include a solid tablet, as they can make for an excellent study partner. Though they're useful in their own right for their portability, specs, and features, the right tablet accessories can also provide laptop capabilities or additional writing features. While we can show you some of the best tablets for note-taking, we'd rather show students a device perfect for a variety of situations.
Looking at what real users online have to say, we also conducted our own research to identify some of the best tablets for students. From low-priced devices that are easy on the eyes to big-name electronics brands offering high-end displays for streaming or video conferencing, virtually all of these tablets should have little issue getting students through their college experience, if not beyond. We also did our best to cover a variety of price points to suit users' needs.
Of course, before buying anything, be sure to do some research on any college or university that you or the student plans to attend. Schools may have a preference for one operating system over another, or students with experience at a specific institution may have their own recommendations. It also never hurts to check the best student subscription discounts, as college can be stressful enough without worrying about your wallet.
XIaomi Pad 7
For smartphones, we ranked Xiaomi rather highly among Android phones for delivering high-end specs at an affordable price, and it seems the company is also extending this philosophy to tablets for students. The 11.2-inch Xiaomi Pad 7 Wi-Fi version holds a 4.7-star rating with 290 reviews on Amazon. We're looking at the model with a 128GB drive and 8GB of RAM, but additional upgrade options are available.
Featuring a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 capable of up to 2.8 GHz, this device also includes an Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm AI engine. This Xiaomi is sporting a 3.2K 144Hz display with up to 800-nit peak brightness and Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, making it a good candidate for streaming services. There's also a 13MP rear camera that can shoot 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p video at 60 fps. This device also offers an 8850mAh battery with 45W turbo charging via USB-C.
Users wanting to extend this device's capabilities can also consider the Xiaomi Focus Pen for writing and drawing, and the Pro Focus Keyboard for laptop-like capabilities. Users on Reddit highlighted this one as an affordable option for students, while Amazon gave it points for its long battery life. However, at least one user did have complaints with the display recognizing multi-touch actions. Those looking for a strong display may want to start here.
Apple iPad 11th-Generation
The Apple iPad likely needs little introduction, but shoppers should be aware that the company often offers discounts and deals for students through its Education Store. That said, Amazon's Choice 11th-Generation Apple iPad offers a multitude of expansion options. This includes the ability to add a cellular radio for phone calls and expandable storage up to 512GB (baseline is 128GB).
Along with the ability to use an Apple Pencil (sold separately) for note-taking, drawing and other uses with certain iOS features, this model also sports an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display and Touch ID for security. Apple also offers a Magic Keyboard that attaches to the iPad magnetically for those who want that option. The A16 chipset in this model supports editing 4K video, and this iPad also includes a 12MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Center Stage front camera. The device also promises up to 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi and charges via USB-C.
Though the device doesn't support Apple Intelligence, multiple users across Reddit recommended an iPad for students, and this particular model also holds a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with 26,795 reviews. Users found the device solid for note-taking and accessing PDFs, with one user also finding it good for taking online courses. However, users do note that the device is also pricey compared to other tablets, especially the accessories. Nonetheless, this may be a good choice for those with other Apple ecosystem products.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
While you can see for yourself how we rank this model among Samsung's other tablets, it's worth noting that we've found it to be a good choice for students in the past. With a 4.6-star rating and 1,182 reviews, the Amazon's Choice Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is appealing for its inclusion of an S Pen, which provides additional writing options for users. Starting at 128GB, users can upgrade storage to 256GB or 512GB, and to 2TB via a microSD card.
With a 10.9-inch display capable of up to 600-nit peak brightness, the S10 Lite also features an Exynos 1380 processor, in addition to an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Users also have access to artificial intelligence features in this model, including Circle to Search discovery options and the ability to solve trigonometric equations, among other capabilities. Additionally, Samsung boasts that this device can last up to 16 hours thanks to an 8,000mAh battery, and there's also cross-compatibility support for other devices in the Samsung ecosystem.
Users on Amazon find this a good starter tablet for college students, and also give the device points for its picture quality and screen size. Though many praise it for its performance and overall value, some users do have complaints that the device's touch responsiveness isn't sensitive enough. Some also report having issues during setup. That being said, students may appreciate this one for the included accessories and cross-compatibility.
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
We found the Lenovo IdeaTab Plus to be a cheaper alternative to the iPad, and it also makes this list for those working with a budget. An Amazon's Choice item, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus still has some specs behind its lower price range. The other big (well, small) thing about this tablet is that it weighs a little more than a pound despite its 12.1-inch screen, and Lenovo also touts the device's AI capabilities.
With a 2.5K display promising up to 800-nit peak brightness, the Idea Tab Plus also includes a 2.5 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor alongside quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. With 8GB of storage and 128GB of RAM, there is a microSD card slot for additional storage. Along with promising 13 hours of YouTube and USB-C charging, Lenovo also included some additional software options geared toward students. This includes drag-and-drop file-sharing options as well as four additional learning applications, such as a notepad and a calculator.
On Amazon, the item has a 4.5-star rating with 242 reviews. While at least one reviewer found it "perfect" for college students, others gave it points for including a Lenovo Tab Pen and a folio case. Although users appreciated its ease of use, at least one user found the included software unsatisfactory. Keeping this in mind, 89% of Amazon customers rate this 4 stars or higher, and the price alone may appeal to frugal students.
TCL Nxtpaper 11 Gen 2
We're ending this list with the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Gen 2, a tablet focused on eye comfort. The main appeal of this device is that its display features a flicker-free, anti-reflective surface. There's also an included Eye Care Assistant that automatically adjusts the display brightness and provides reminders when it may be time for the user's eyes to take a break. This is in addition to users being able to bundle this tablet with TCL's T-Pen and folio case.
Featuring an MTK Helio G80 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 8GB of virtual RAM, this device also includes a custom version of Android with AI tools such as smart voice memos, language translation, writing assistants, and more. Along with an 8000mAh battery that promises all-day battery life and 18W fast charging, this tablet also supports reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices via USB-C. Another cool thing about this tablet is that it has three display modes for writing, drawing, and regular tablet use.
With a 4.4-star rating from 240 reviews on Amazon, users say the writing capabilities of this device are good for students, and they also give it high marks for its battery life. However, some users report screen flickering, while another customer took issue with TCL's custom software. Of course, those going off to college may also want to consider the four best TCL TVs you can buy today.
How we determined these tablets
College can be expensive, but that doesn't always mean the items you need to get back to school have to be, too. As we curated this list, we scoured multiple sources across the web (including what users on Reddit had to say) to determine the best tablets for college students based on factors such as price, features, availability, and functionality. In addition to reviewing user reviews of these devices, we ensured that each item had a 4-star rating or higher on Amazon, and bonus points were given to Amazon's Choice items. In addition to price being a major factor, we also did our best to choose devices that offer something unique to the user experience.