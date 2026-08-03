The 5 Best Tablets For Students In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Heading off to college can be an exciting chapter in anyone's life, and there's no better way to prepare than by making sure you have everything you need. This can include a solid tablet, as they can make for an excellent study partner. Though they're useful in their own right for their portability, specs, and features, the right tablet accessories can also provide laptop capabilities or additional writing features. While we can show you some of the best tablets for note-taking, we'd rather show students a device perfect for a variety of situations.

Looking at what real users online have to say, we also conducted our own research to identify some of the best tablets for students. From low-priced devices that are easy on the eyes to big-name electronics brands offering high-end displays for streaming or video conferencing, virtually all of these tablets should have little issue getting students through their college experience, if not beyond. We also did our best to cover a variety of price points to suit users' needs.

Of course, before buying anything, be sure to do some research on any college or university that you or the student plans to attend. Schools may have a preference for one operating system over another, or students with experience at a specific institution may have their own recommendations. It also never hurts to check the best student subscription discounts, as college can be stressful enough without worrying about your wallet.