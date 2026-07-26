The 4 Best TCL TVs You Can Buy Today
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Spending top dollar on a premium TV isn't a luxury that everyone can afford. Fortunately, smart TV brands like TCL make it all the more possible to score a fantastic set without breaking the bank. The company prioritizes low prices, but not at the cost of picture quality and other performance metrics, which is why the TV-buying world is such a fan of all things TCL. The company even makes a small selection of soundbars, so you'll be able to match TCL audio to TCL video.
The manufacturer has had a strong North American presence for several years now, and TCL continues to be on the forefront of ingenuity with picture tech like RGB pixels, enhanced quantum dots, high refresh rates, and more. The only issue: there are numerous TCL TVs on the market, and differentiating between entry-level, midrange, and premium models isn't the easiest feat. But we here at BGR are here to help, as are the countless Amazon and Best Buy customers who shared feedback on their favorite TCL TVs.
We love simplifying what could be an endless needle-in-a-haystack search. To that end, we went ahead and drew up this list of the four best TCL TVs you can buy today. We did our best to highlight models at multiple price points, and also leaned on professional, hands-on reviews when they were applicable.
TCL QM8L
If you need proof that TCL jabs around in the same boxing ring as leading TV brands like LG and Samsung, look no further than the $2,500 TCL 65-inch QM8L. This is a 4K Mini LED TV that features TCL's SQD technology for enhanced color brightness, on top of a robust local dimming system that all but eliminates haloing during dark scenes. Thanks to its strong reflection handling and high peak brightness, the QM8L is a great TV for bright rooms, and a heavy hitter when watching or playing HDR content.
The QM8L supports all mainstream HDR formats, and delivers incredible performance for both game consoles and PCs when connected via HDMI 2.1. Switching to Game Master mode doesn't affect overall brightness, and does a solid job at reducing input lag. This is a fairly new TCL release, so while there aren't thousands of user reviews, over 50 Amazon shoppers provided feedback, earning the QM8L a 4.6 out of 5 stars.
It's similar at Best Buy, where the TV scored 4.9 out of 5, but based on only 13 reviews (at the time of writing). People love the picture quality and performance of the TCL QM8L, but one Amazon user wasn't so keen on having to create a Google account, and was further disappointed when they learned that opting out of personalized ads also disabled Google Gemini. That said, a smart TV drawback wasn't enough to dissuade us from calling attention to this premium Mini LED TV.
TCL X11L
From industry experts to general consumers, the TV-watching world is a big fan of the $5,000 TCL 75-inch X11L. PCMag reviewed the flagship Mini LED and gave it a 4-out-of-5-star rating, praising everything from the TV's wide color gamut and ultra-bright picture to its integrated soundbar, complete with front and side-firing speakers. We chose to highlight the 75-inch iteration, but the X11L can also be purchased in 85- and 98-inch sizes.
As far as local dimming goes, the 75-inch screen delivers 11,520 dimming zones, and pushes up to roughly 3,800 nits for peak brightness. That's ridiculously bright, in case you weren't aware, and combined with the TV's anti-glare technology, the X11L becomes a formidable foe for even the brightest rooms. Colors and overall contrast look phenomenal, too; although PCMag did point out that the X11L falls a bit short of full BT.2020 coverage (the manufacturer claims full coverage of the color space).
Both Best Buy and Walmart shoppers praised the 75-inch X11L. Earning a 4.8 out of 5 stars at the former and a perfect 5 out of 5 score sat the latter, folks love the picture quality, particularly the chart-topping brightness and smooth gaming visuals. Other noteworthy features include four HDMI 2.1 ports, a built-in Game Mode, and smart TV features powered by Google TV 14.
TCL QM6K
Not everyone has the funds to drop on a premium or flagship TV, which is why we decided to highlight the $800 TCL 65-inch QM6K. This TCL set still boasts Mini LED backlighting, a native 144Hz refresh rate, full HDR support, as well as two HDMI 2.1 ports. It even delivers exceptional color accuracy right out of the box. Still, there are big differences between the QM6K and TCL's QM8L and X11L models.
The QM6K doesn't get nearly as bright as those other TCL sets. It also features fewer dimming zones and uses a traditional VA panel, instead of the brighter WHVA 2.0 panel TCL introduced in 2026 (the QM6K is a 2025 release). Reflection handling isn't as strong either, but this is all par for the course with non-flagship TVs. Conveniently, though, the QM6K is available in several sizes, from as small as a 50-inch to as large as a 98-inch.
There's also quite a bit more user fanfare to write home about with this model. On Amazon, the QM8K scored 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on over 1,800 reviews. There's no question that people dig the TV's colors, contrast, and overall clarity, but we did read about a couple of quality control issues; specifically, more than one report of the TV not turning on. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be a widely reported issue.
TCL Q651G
If you're looking to get your hands on one of the least expensive TCL TVs, we recommend going with the $430 TCL 65-inch Q651G. While features like local dimming, 120Hz+ refresh rates, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity are off the table, this entry-level LED does support every major HDR format. It also delivers exceptional color accuracy and decent contrast that doesn't lose fidelity when exposed to ambient lighting.
TCL released the Q651G in 2024, which is part of the reason why it has a lower price than other TCL TVs and spec-matched competitor sets. On Amazon, more than 2,500 users shared feedback on the Q651G, earning it a 4.3 out of 5-star score. There are plenty of individuals who appreciated the low cost and felt the TV delivered solid picture quality. But there was also a pool of users who had issues with the Q651G; one experienced what sounds like a blown scan line after only a few months, while a number of other reviews mentioned unreliable Wi-Fi connectivity.
It's hard to say if the Wi-Fi glitching was a TCL problem, or if the problem had something to do with the user's network. That said, the TV did receive a 3.5 out of 5-star rating from Tom's Guide, and was praised for its "well-rounded performance." The TCL Q651G doesn't pretend to be something it isn't, and fortunately, it's a pretty good, all-around option.
Methodology
TCL has been releasing TVs in North America for several years, and our main goal was finding a handful of sets we felt were the best of the bunch. To do so, we first took a look at TCL's current and upcoming lineup to see what's sold brand-new, as well as which reputable retailers stock the TVs. We then took a look at both user feedback and professional, hands-on reviews to help us hone in on pros, cons, and any other information of note.