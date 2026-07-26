The 4 Best TCL TVs You Can Buy Today

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Spending top dollar on a premium TV isn't a luxury that everyone can afford. Fortunately, smart TV brands like TCL make it all the more possible to score a fantastic set without breaking the bank. The company prioritizes low prices, but not at the cost of picture quality and other performance metrics, which is why the TV-buying world is such a fan of all things TCL. The company even makes a small selection of soundbars, so you'll be able to match TCL audio to TCL video.

The manufacturer has had a strong North American presence for several years now, and TCL continues to be on the forefront of ingenuity with picture tech like RGB pixels, enhanced quantum dots, high refresh rates, and more. The only issue: there are numerous TCL TVs on the market, and differentiating between entry-level, midrange, and premium models isn't the easiest feat. But we here at BGR are here to help, as are the countless Amazon and Best Buy customers who shared feedback on their favorite TCL TVs.

We love simplifying what could be an endless needle-in-a-haystack search. To that end, we went ahead and drew up this list of the four best TCL TVs you can buy today. We did our best to highlight models at multiple price points, and also leaned on professional, hands-on reviews when they were applicable.