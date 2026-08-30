4 Compact Tablets Perfect For Reading And Entertainment
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It's easy to enjoy a movie or TV series when sprawled out in front of a smart TV or a larger home theater setup. What can be more difficult is enjoying that same kind of content while out and about. Smartphones can certainly make good devices for mobile entertainment, but for many they're too small for full immersion, whereas large-sized tablets make great entertainment devices but don't often travel well due to their size.
Similarly, book lovers can easily tote any of the best e-readers, but such devices are lackluster when it comes to watching video content. For book lovers, movie lovers, and anyone who needs to consume content on the go, a compact tablet can be just the right tightrope walk between all other portable media devices. While compact tablets come with sized-down displays and a smaller overall footprint, several come with the specs and features necessary to make a solid portable entertainment device.
As consumers of media content across the board, we've got some experience trying to track down the right device for reading and entertainment on the go. We've also taken a hard look at what the compact tablet market has to offer right now. Leaning into our own experience with similar devices, we've handpicked some compact tablets that slip easily into a backpack and are perfect for various kinds of media consumption.
Apple iPad mini
The iPad, in general, likely needs no introduction, as it's one of the most distinguished tablets on the market. But one of the more overlooked models in the lineup is the Apple iPad mini. It's as compact as things get for an Apple tablet, making it ideal for media lovers who want to travel light. It has an 8.3-inch display that reaches 500 nits of brightness. This is helpful in outdoor situations and in bright rooms in which you can't control the lighting.
For readers, the iPad mini features Apple True Tone, a feature that automatically adjusts the screen's color temperature to somewhat mimic the way paper appears to the human eye in different conditions. When it comes to features for watching movies and other high-resolution content, the iPad mini supports P3 wide color and has stereo speakers for users who want to watch without earbuds. In our review of the Apple iPad mini, we discuss its performance boosts, and its A17 Pro chip is powerful enough for streaming high-quality video and playing video games.
While this compact tablet can slide easily into just about any bag, it's a little harder on the wallet. Apple recently raised prices on most of its products, and the iPad mini wasn't immune. It now starts at $599. The iPad mini is, however, still a lot of tablet even for its price point. It's a good option for readers and movie lovers who want to utilize the Apple software ecosystem. Native apps like Books, Music, and Apple TV come pre-installed, and third-party options like Spotify, the Kindle app, and apps for streaming services are available in the App Store.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11
On the Android side of things, Samsung has a wide variety of tablets that focus on media consumption. One that makes sense for users on the go is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11. At 8.7 inches, its display is slightly larger than the iPad mini's but remains small enough to keep the tablet compact as a whole. Through the Android platform, all kinds of media apps are available, including those for reading books, listening to music, and watching movies.
The display has a 90 Hz refresh rate, which keeps the visual interface smooth when scrolling through PDFs or browsing long articles on the internet. One feature that makes the Tab A11 really shine when it comes to watching media is Dolby Atmos. You can also connect Bluetooth earbuds as well as wired headphones through the tablet's 3.5mm audio jack. That said, the combination of 4GB of RAM and MediaTek Helio G99 won't cut it for playing demanding games or heavy multitasking. Moreover, the 64GB of storage might feel a little cramped for many users.
One thing to note about the Tab A11 is that it can be difficult to find in stock at various retailers. It's priced at $150 at Amazon but International versions are also pretty readily available there. The used market is always an option, but if the Tab A11 is of interest to you and you see a new one in stock, you'll want to act quickly. The tablet's combination of portability and affordable pricing makes it a quick sell.
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon created its Kindle lineup for digital bookworms, but dedicated e-readers aren't particularly good for consuming other kinds of media. For all-round media lovers, Amazon also has its lineup of Fire tablets. For media lovers on the go, the Amazon Fire HD 8 comes in at the perfect size. Streaming videos, scrolling through social media, and kicking back with a book are all comfortable on its 8-inch display. Despite this being one of the smaller tablets on the market, the Fire HD 8 still manages up to 13 hours of media consumption between battery charges. Also onboard is Alexa, which users can tap into to play music or find something new to watch using only their voice.
Where the Fire HD 8 doesn't compare as well to some other tablets is in screen resolution. At 1280 x 800 pixels, it's noticeably lower than more premium compact tablet options. But this is a budget tablet, and for many users the gains in affordability may outweigh the losses in screen resolution. Additionally, it comes with a basic 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage so power users and gamers might not be interested. The Fire HD 8 is regularly priced at $130, but it's a regular for receiving discounts at Amazon, often priced in the $90 range.
There are a lot of free apps for Amazon Fire tablets available, which can be installed from the Amazon Appstore alongside any number of entertainment apps. Users who want to keep their own media libraries with them when on the go can also expand the internal storage of the Amazon Fire HD 8 with a microSD card.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3
For those who take portable entertainment seriously, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a tablet to consider. It's loaded with specs across the board, including an 8.8-inch display that comes with 2.5K resolution and Lenovo's PureSight technology. At its heart, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is made for gamers, but its specs translate well to immersive viewing experiences as well. The 165Hz refresh rate creates a smooth interface for readers, and the 900 nits of peak brightness keep the screen visible even in sunlight.
This tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM. These keep the tablet moving through tasks without lag. While hardware such as this can sometimes be a drain on a portable device like the Legion Tab Gen 3, Lenovo has included a large 6550mAh battery and two USB-C ports with fast-charging capabilities. Just like other Android tablets, the Legion Tab Gen 3 comes with easy access to entertainment apps through the Google Play Store.
While this tablet nearly ensures an impressive entertainment experience whether around the house or on the go, it's overkill for users who spend most of their entertainment time reading. With a $500 starting price, the Legion Tab Gen 3 likely costs more than a digital bookworm would like to spend. Also in the Lenovo lineup is the Lenovo Tab One, which is priced at $140 and maintains a compact size without any of the performance hardware that comes with the Legion Tab Gen 3.
How we selected these compact tablets
There's no shortage of tablets on the market, though it can be difficult to find one that tags along easily wherever you go. After researching a wide variety of compact tablets across various platforms, we turned to our own experience as bookworms, movie lovers, and tablet users to narrow down the features most important for on-the-go entertainment. Things like display resolution, battery life, and access to both streaming and personal media were contributing factors. We also acknowledged the fact that some users might only want these tablets for light entertainment and might not require exorbitant hardware. As a result, we've also included budget options that should still be great for watching content and reading. In the end, we chose compact tablets that stand out as compact media consumption devices in one way or another while at the same time remaining solid all-around options.