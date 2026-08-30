4 Compact Tablets Perfect For Reading And Entertainment

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It's easy to enjoy a movie or TV series when sprawled out in front of a smart TV or a larger home theater setup. What can be more difficult is enjoying that same kind of content while out and about. Smartphones can certainly make good devices for mobile entertainment, but for many they're too small for full immersion, whereas large-sized tablets make great entertainment devices but don't often travel well due to their size.

Similarly, book lovers can easily tote any of the best e-readers, but such devices are lackluster when it comes to watching video content. For book lovers, movie lovers, and anyone who needs to consume content on the go, a compact tablet can be just the right tightrope walk between all other portable media devices. While compact tablets come with sized-down displays and a smaller overall footprint, several come with the specs and features necessary to make a solid portable entertainment device.

As consumers of media content across the board, we've got some experience trying to track down the right device for reading and entertainment on the go. We've also taken a hard look at what the compact tablet market has to offer right now. Leaning into our own experience with similar devices, we've handpicked some compact tablets that slip easily into a backpack and are perfect for various kinds of media consumption.