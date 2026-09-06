Experts Say This 4K Blu-Ray Player Is The Best Sony Alternative

The digital age is full of streaming service after streaming service. Whether it's binge-watching hours of Netflix TV shows, renting the latest blockbuster through Prime Video, or playing a video game through the cloud, accessing entertainment can all be done online. That hasn't kept people from buying physical movies, however, as one company isn't leaving the tangible world behind quite yet.

Sony may be ditching physical games for a digital-focused future, but one of its competitors is still making actual discs and players. Panasonic's DP-UB820 Blu-ray player is a powerful device capable of playing Blu-ray discs at 4K quality. It's even able to connect to streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video to watch content through them. That's a big mark in its favor, as Sony ended streaming service support on some of its Blu-ray models in 2025. The Panasonic model is a good comparison to Sony's UBP-X700U 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, as both have 4K, Dolby Vision, and HD audio. Panasonic's $549.99 Blu-ray player includes streaming, but Sony's is cheaper at $329.99 and doesn't include the ability to steam digital content.

Both offer similar performance, but the Panasonic comes with more functionality and convenience. It offers the versatility of being a Blu-ray player with the included feature of digital streaming. Even tech experts say the Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player is one of the best 4K Blu-ray players around.