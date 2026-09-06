Experts Say This 4K Blu-Ray Player Is The Best Sony Alternative
The digital age is full of streaming service after streaming service. Whether it's binge-watching hours of Netflix TV shows, renting the latest blockbuster through Prime Video, or playing a video game through the cloud, accessing entertainment can all be done online. That hasn't kept people from buying physical movies, however, as one company isn't leaving the tangible world behind quite yet.
Sony may be ditching physical games for a digital-focused future, but one of its competitors is still making actual discs and players. Panasonic's DP-UB820 Blu-ray player is a powerful device capable of playing Blu-ray discs at 4K quality. It's even able to connect to streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video to watch content through them. That's a big mark in its favor, as Sony ended streaming service support on some of its Blu-ray models in 2025. The Panasonic model is a good comparison to Sony's UBP-X700U 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, as both have 4K, Dolby Vision, and HD audio. Panasonic's $549.99 Blu-ray player includes streaming, but Sony's is cheaper at $329.99 and doesn't include the ability to steam digital content.
Both offer similar performance, but the Panasonic comes with more functionality and convenience. It offers the versatility of being a Blu-ray player with the included feature of digital streaming. Even tech experts say the Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player is one of the best 4K Blu-ray players around.
What people like about the Panasonic DP-UB820 Blu-ray player
The Panasonic DP-UB820 produces some of the most crystal clear images available according to tech reviewers on Wirecutter. With 4K video quality, the device is also compatible with every HDR video format available. Paired with its Dolby Atmos sound quality, DTS:X soundtracks, and 7.1-channel playback, the Blu-ray player increases the color, vibrancy, and audio experience of whatever you're watching.
TechRadar reviewers also rate the DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player as the best Blu-ray player for most people. Their praise talks about its multi-use functionality and how it's built to last. Whether you're just interested in getting the best overall video quality out of whatever you're watching or want the best home theater system for a cinephile, this Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player produces truly stunning images and audio.
Speaking of the average everyday person who may be watching Blu-ray discs, Reddit users agree with experts. A thread discussion about whether or not someone should get a Sony or Panasonic Blu-ray player has several comments suggesting the person pick up the DP-UB820. Users enjoy its versatility when it comes to video and audio formats, as well its ability to stream content from popular services.
Is there anything Sony does better?
The Panasonic DP-UB820 may be a great alternative to a Sony Blu-ray player, but there's one thing that users say they prefer about Sony's brand of devices. The top most talked about discussion point online involves the streaming aspect of the 4K Blu-ray player from Panasonic. A lot of comments see it as a gimmick and one that they believe isn't really needed if you have a Blu-ray player.
The fact of the matter is that having a 4K Blu-ray player allows users to play 4K Blu-rays, and 4K resolution is likely important to purchasers. Both Netflix and Prime Video do offer 4K streaming, but only if you upgrade your plan to include it. Prime Video Ultra comes with 4K streaming for an additional fee on top of the standard plan. A Netflix Premium plan costs $26.99 per month if you want 4K. However, neither service offers disc-level video quality.
Sony's UBP-X700U line of Blu-ray players doesn't have access to streaming, and is specifically built to play Blu-rays. Streaming can be great if that's how you want to watch movies and shows, but a company can remove a digital movie you purchased, leaving you without access to it. That's another reason that keeping your DVD and Blu-ray collection is important, as you never have to worry about losing access, provided you retain the disc.