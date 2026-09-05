5 Gadgets That Can Help You Declutter Your Desk

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Depending on how much you store on your desk and how you organize it, things can get cluttered quickly. While some might argue that a messy desk is a sign of high intelligence, possibly genius, there's also a valid point that it can hinder productivity. Cluttered environments or "visual crowding," can have many negative effects on the brain, making it harder to focus, reason, solve challenges and more. Naturally, it's always a great idea to reduce clutter whenever possible, which in turn means better organizing your desktop and workspace.

Given that goal, it might also be wise to consider some more efficient ways to lay out those items on your desk, and believe it or not, some gadgets can make it all happen. Bear in mind, these aren't necessarily gadgets with a screen or high-end tech embedded, but more so gadgets in the mechanical sense. Think monitor arms to get the bulky display off your desk, shelves to organize papers and books, and charging docks to declutter cables and other wires; there are a ton of cheap gadgets that can help cut cable clutter. It's also a good idea to look for multi-functional gadgets that combine several useful items into one convenient solution, cutting down on the total amount of gear you have strewn about.

At any rate, here are some practical gadgets that can help you declutter your desk space, whether that's tucked in a room at home or a work office.