How To Disable Gemini On Your Android Phone

Generative AI is seemingly everywhere right now. Google's ecosystem is certainly no exception, with the company having recently pushed its new Gemini chatbot as the default voice assistant onto newer Android phones. But for those who enjoy setting a simple tea timer or turning off the lights in their living room without launching an LLM, this switch from Google Assistant to Gemini may have felt a bit jarring — some even feel like Gemini wants to take over our phones. Thankfully, you can easily revert to the classic digital helper, and it'll only take a few moments.

To get started, open the Google app and tap your profile photo or initials in the upper-right corner to access the main account menu. From there, select the Settings option and then the Google Assistant option. Scroll down through the list of preferences until you see the Digital assistants from Google option, and tap it.

Once inside, you'll see Gemini selected; just tap the button next to Google Assistant to make the switch. A quick confirmation prompt will pop up where you'll confirm your decision. It will also explain that advanced generative capabilities will no longer be integrated into everyday shortcuts. Accepting this prompt makes your transition official, and your phone will apply the change right away. This toggle works the same regardless of which type of Android device you have. And don't worry; you can always revert to Gemini later on whenever you want by following the same steps.