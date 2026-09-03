Samsung's New Portable Gadget Redefines USB Drives At A Hefty Price

Samsung has unveiled two new P Series SSDs purported to offer "next-generation" USB4 connectivity. Dubbed the P9 and P7, the two sleek drives feature impressive specs and capabilities, but also come with a premium cost even with the current hardware prices trending higher across the computing market. The P9 advertises high performance, with read speeds up to 4,000 megabytes-per-second (MBps), and write speeds up to 3,800 MBps, paired with high capacities. The P7, on the other hand, also features USB4 and similar speeds, but is designed for broad usage. It also passed 6.6 feet drop tests, as well as shock and vibration tests, making it a solid option for travelers and outdoor trekkers. Think, a durable design without the traditional rugged look. Both drives support AES 256-bit hardware encryption for data security.

The P9 will debut with a price of $340 for 1 TB, $650 for 2 TB, $1,350 for 4 TB, and $2,700 for 8 TB models. Meanwhile, the P7 is a bit more reasonable, at $290 for 1 TB, $550 for 2 TB, $1,150 for 4 TB and $2,290 for 8 TB. The 8 TB models are the "world's first" at their sizes with high-level speeds. Bigger capacities are ideal for sensitive data storage, since it's a general rule you should never use more than 85% of a drive to prolong its lifetime — filling external SSDs is something everyone should stop doing.

The P9 supports tasks like 12K direct recording with enough power and performance to enable RAW image and video editing at ultra-high resolutions direct from the drive. P7 is tailored for general use, to transfer data across devices, or add extra storage to portable devices like gaming consoles, cameras, and smartphones.