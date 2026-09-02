Is There Any Point In Buying An Expensive SSD In 2026?

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The best solid-state drives (SSDs) money can buy today use the PCIe 5.0 standard with the M.2 NVMe protocol. This generation of SSDs can boast a read speed exceeding 14,000 megabytes per second, which is twice as fast as a PCIe 4.0 drive. But here's the kicker: SSDs are one of the gadgets that have jumped in price due to the RAM shortage. As of this writing, a WD_Black SN8100 4TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD goes for around $660. The original list price for this exact model was $469.99 when it launched in May 2025. Is there really any point in buying such an expensive SSD?

For most users, the answer is no. When TechSpot compared PCIe 5.0 SSDs against their 4.0 and 3.0 counterparts, they found that there's little practical difference when it comes to game loading, verifying files, and copying files across drives. The previous generation of NVMe drives already completes these everyday tasks nearly as quickly as possible.

The ultra-fast speed of a PCIe 5.0 SSD only becomes particularly meaningful for very large transfers or heavy workloads. Prime use cases for a PCIe 5.0 SSD include high-end content creation, database management, and AI acceleration. If these scenarios don't apply to you, consider a more budget-friendly option like the Biwin Black Opal NV7400 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD; the 4TB model costs $489.99, and the 2TB version goes for $289.99.