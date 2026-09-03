PlayStation 5 Owners Can Now Watch Free Live TV — Here's How
If you live in the U.S. and have a PlayStation 5, Sony is now offering you access to free live TV on your PS5. Even better, users will be able to access these channels directly through the media tab, and all that's needed is a My PlayStation account. Considering Sony has recently been proving that keeping your DVD collection around can be important, it's not too surprising that the company is offering its own TV service, and this new ad-supported service is likely intended to compete with other similar free services.
In a press release from August 31, 2026, Sony states that users will be able to access over 100 different live channels that offer content ranging from sports to movies, TV shows, news, weather, and even anime thanks to the company owning Crunchyroll. Though the company has been mum about the full list of available channels, users will also have access to creator-led content from names typically found on more social-focused platforms like YouTube.
Other regions shouldn't feel left out, as Sony does have plans to expand to Canada, and the company states it "will continue to explore additional regions." However, entertainment enthusiasts are likely to recognize some familiar names as they peruse the available content. Naturally, we can't give you a sneak peek, but users may also want to know about PlayStation 5 settings that can instantly boost performance if they're looking to get the most out of these free channels.
What do I need in order to watch live TV on my PlayStation 5?
Thanks to Sony Pictures Television, PS5 owners in the U.S. can now access live TV without the need for a PS Plus subscription — just a PlayStation account will do. Though apps like Tubi and Pluto TV can offer users access to over 200 live streaming channels, movies, and additional content, getting easy access to a wealth of content can be a bonus (even if it is ad-supported).
Getting started is simple enough. Just follow these steps:
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From a PS5, open the Media tab.
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Choose the Live TV on PS5 icon.
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Select Sign In With My PlayStation Account.
Once signed in, your console should begin connecting to Live TV to start watching. In terms of available content, users can expect movie channels, including Lionsgate's MovieSphere, One Horror Hits, and Cinevault. For TV shows, users can expect hits like "The Walking Dead," "Deal or No Deal USA," "Fear Factor," and more. Anime like "Sailor Moon" and "Death Note" will also be available, and users can also expect sports programming from familiar names like NBC Sports, UFC, NASCAR, and more.
Just like Tubi and Pluto TV, PS5 users can also expect programming from content creators or other "creator-led entertainment," including Spotify's "The Ringer," "Hot Ones," and content revolving around esports. News and weather come from NBC News Now, Fox Weather, and LiveNOW from Fox, and Sony promises that new content will continue to arrive "over time." While this may seem like further evidence that Sony is going all-in on an all-digital future, it may be a bittersweet pill for those that have lost access to digital content they "purchased."