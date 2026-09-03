PlayStation 5 Owners Can Now Watch Free Live TV — Here's How

If you live in the U.S. and have a PlayStation 5, Sony is now offering you access to free live TV on your PS5. Even better, users will be able to access these channels directly through the media tab, and all that's needed is a My PlayStation account. Considering Sony has recently been proving that keeping your DVD collection around can be important, it's not too surprising that the company is offering its own TV service, and this new ad-supported service is likely intended to compete with other similar free services.

In a press release from August 31, 2026, Sony states that users will be able to access over 100 different live channels that offer content ranging from sports to movies, TV shows, news, weather, and even anime thanks to the company owning Crunchyroll. Though the company has been mum about the full list of available channels, users will also have access to creator-led content from names typically found on more social-focused platforms like YouTube.

Other regions shouldn't feel left out, as Sony does have plans to expand to Canada, and the company states it "will continue to explore additional regions." However, entertainment enthusiasts are likely to recognize some familiar names as they peruse the available content. Naturally, we can't give you a sneak peek, but users may also want to know about PlayStation 5 settings that can instantly boost performance if they're looking to get the most out of these free channels.