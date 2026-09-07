Power Surges Can Have An Unexpected Effect On Your TV - Here's How

Smart TVs are meant to stay plugged into an outlet. Even when they're off, they're usually in a low-power state. You may not realize it, but that puts your TV at risk, however small. At any time, a power surge can damage the parts inside your TV, including the power supply and capacitors; any parts that utilize electricity could be at risk. It's always a big deal when components fail, but data corruption because of a storage hardware failure can be particularly troublesome. And a power surge could easily damage the flash storage.

When data corruption occurs in a TV, the set may get stuck in a boot loop with the screen turning on but nothing showing, apps might not load, the system might experience frequent crashes, and other elements of the TV may stop working altogether. Moreover, some of these issues are ones you wouldn't necessarily attribute to the storage. Turning on the TV to a perpetually blank screen might have you thinking it's a display problem. If a power surge does physically damage the storage, it's likely not fixable without professional help.

You can try a factory reset or search the manufacturer's website for manual firmware update options; if possible, you could update the firmware to see if that restores the core data or at least refreshes it. Otherwise, the best defense happens before a surge. That's also why, outside of unplugging your devices, one of the easiest ways to protect your tech from power outages is to back up your important data whenever possible.