This Dying Programming Language Powers Global Infrastructure — And It's A Problem

COBOL, short for "common business-oriented language," is an ancient programming language dating back to 1960. Despite its age, it's a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions, major businesses, and administration. IBM reports that COBOL is still used in 95% of ATM transactions, as well as 80% of card transactions when in-store. As with PHP, which still powers the web, the question is whether it was ever supposed to become this important. Probably not, but it has been 66 years as of this writing, and it's now deeply woven into daily life.

The problem that arises is that a majority of COBOL engineers are literally aging out, and COBOL isn't exactly the first thing that younger generations are latching onto. It is a lumbering beast of a language, with IBM even launching an entirely new product around it and a standardization update in 2023. COBOL even added an object-oriented design ethos in 2002, modernizing itself.

This has been a problem for decades now, with Computerworld reporting on staff with COBOL knowledge aging out in 2008 in a piece titled "Confessions of a COBOL Programmer," and again in 2012 when the age issue came up once more. In 2013, ZDNet even highlighted the issue that universities were avoiding teaching COBOL to their students, as it had simply become "uncool."