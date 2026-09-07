Bose 2nd-Generation QuietComfort Headphones: What's New, And Should You Upgrade?
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Active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones aren't the kind of over-ear tech that major brands release new versions of constantly. Frankly, we'd be hesitant to get behind a manufacturer that feels the need to put out so much hardware. But now and then, even the most popular companies catch us off-guard, and Bose happens to be the most recent culprit. The all-new Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) hit shelves in August 2026, and this is more than your average update to the Gen 1 model that has been around since 2023.
If you happen to own the original Bose QC Headphones, the latest iteration brings a few meaningful upgrades to the table. A more robust ANC system is on tap and actually puts Bose's latest cans at the same level of attenuation as the QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen). The newest headphones also add Bose's Immersive Audio feature, as well as wired playback via USB-C. There's no 3.5 mm port, but the headphones do come with a USB-C to 3.5 mm cable — that way, you can plug them into a game controller, recording interface, and other equipment.
All that said, the original Bose QuietComfort is an incredible pair of headphones that delivers top-notch sound quality, a solid ANC system, and respectable battery life (up to 24 hours on a full charge). If yours are still treating you well, upgrading isn't necessary unless you really, really care about spatial audio — that's what the Immersive Audio feature is for.
The new and improved Bose QuietComfort Headphones have a lot in common with the company's flagship cans
There are a couple of small detractors worth discussing when it comes to the latest Bose QC cans. One is that we're a bit disappointed that a $360 pair of headphones is limited to SBC and AAC for audio codec support. The flagship Bose QC Ultra (2nd Gen) supports both of the former, as well as aptX Adaptive for near-lossless playback when paired with a compatible Android device. We don't think it's a big ask, but then again, Bose needs to justify the higher price tag of the QC Ultra (2nd Gen).
Considering there aren't many differences between the Gen 2 QC and QC Ultra models, locking aptX Adaptive to the flagship is a decision we can understand, but we still don't have to like it. One other element we're not big fans of is how difficult Bose made it to disable ANC on the QC (2nd Gen). Instead of an on/off toggle, you need to use the Bose app to create a Noise Control preset with ANC turned all the way down; you can then assign said preset as an Action button shortcut.
It's nice to have the option of disabling ANC, but the process just isn't intuitive enough. It's also worth mentioning that the original Bose QC still supported wired playback when the battery was dead; the Gen 2 model gained USB-C playback, but lost its auxiliary input entirely. Again, these aren't monumental detractors, but when you're on the fence about upgrading, collecting facts and opinions is all part of the research journey.