Bose 2nd-Generation QuietComfort Headphones: What's New, And Should You Upgrade?

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Active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones aren't the kind of over-ear tech that major brands release new versions of constantly. Frankly, we'd be hesitant to get behind a manufacturer that feels the need to put out so much hardware. But now and then, even the most popular companies catch us off-guard, and Bose happens to be the most recent culprit. The all-new Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) hit shelves in August 2026, and this is more than your average update to the Gen 1 model that has been around since 2023.

If you happen to own the original Bose QC Headphones, the latest iteration brings a few meaningful upgrades to the table. A more robust ANC system is on tap and actually puts Bose's latest cans at the same level of attenuation as the QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen). The newest headphones also add Bose's Immersive Audio feature, as well as wired playback via USB-C. There's no 3.5 mm port, but the headphones do come with a USB-C to 3.5 mm cable — that way, you can plug them into a game controller, recording interface, and other equipment.

All that said, the original Bose QuietComfort is an incredible pair of headphones that delivers top-notch sound quality, a solid ANC system, and respectable battery life (up to 24 hours on a full charge). If yours are still treating you well, upgrading isn't necessary unless you really, really care about spatial audio — that's what the Immersive Audio feature is for.