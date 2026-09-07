What's The Difference Between The Nintendo 64 And N64DD?

In 1996, Nintendo introduced a console that featured enhanced graphics: the Nintendo 64. Able to transport players to new 3D worlds in games such as "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," "Super Mario 64," and "GoldenEye 007," the console included upgraded colors, real-time lighting, and improved sound quality. That same year, Nintendo announced an addition to the 64 called the 64DD, meant to revolutionize gaming but which didn't quite find its mark.

The Nintendo 64DD was a physical add-on to the Nintendo 64 that attached to the console's bottom. Instead of playing cartridges like the original hardware, it played floppy disks. After Nintendo sold the 64DD in Japan, it never really caught on in the States. You could order one through a mail-order subscription service for 2,500 yen a month for an entire year. That got you the 64DD and access to its online service, all cables and software, an expansion pack, and six DD games.

The 64DD was delayed for a few years before it launched in Japan in 1999, the same year Nintendo announced a new system that would join its home console lineup. The 64DD didn't sell well, and barely any games were released for it, making it more of a gimmick than a full-on console. It was more or less an add-on anyway.