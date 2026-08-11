Every Nintendo Home Console Released In Chronological Order

A legendary console that needs no introduction, the NES was released in Japan first on July 15, 1983, surviving a buggy launch to become one of the most in-demand gaming platforms in the country. However, as great as Nintendo's domestic success was, they still wanted to break into the Western video game market.

Unfortunately, in the same year that this console was released, the video game market had crashed, with Atari attaining a level of market saturation that caused people to turn their noses up at home console hardware. To circumvent this problem, the Famicom — short for "Family Computer" — was rebranded as the Nintendo Entertainment System. This was the first step in a masterstroke gaming strategy that aimed to re-market their product as a toy instead of a console. That helped the console distance itself from the gaming computer moniker that could've injured sales.

Two years later, the NES came to Western shores in 1985. With a lineup of strong games that included "Donkey Kong" and "Super Mario Bros.," the focus on quality control and stellar video game experiences helped make home consoles viable outside of Japan once again. An iconic and adored controller design, a game library with over 500 quality titles, and the focus on uniquely weird '80s gaming peripherals and gadgets like the NES Zapper and R.O.B.; these all helped the NES stand out as one of the most legendary gaming consoles ever made.