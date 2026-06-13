9 Of The Weirdest Gadgets Made In The '80s

You're probably very familiar with the Sony Walkman, the iconic '80s portable tape deck that made music personal in a way no one had ever considered before. So iconic was this device, in fact, that if you have the right model, it might be worth hundreds of dollars now. Less well-known is the Sony Watchman, which (as you likely deduced) is a pocket TV.

You might think that in order to make a TV this small, the only viable technology would be LCD. However, in 1982, when the first Watchman was released in Japan, LCD screens were nowhere near ready to be used for any sort of consumer televisions. Not even one with a two-inch screen. No, what you're looking at here is an honest-to-goodness tube TV, one of those CRTs that retro enthusiasts love so much.

There were several Watchman models over the years, with the first color models arriving right at the end of the '80s. Sony would also use its CRT expertise to create small color TV sets in only slightly less portable form, such as the rare and sought-after Sony KVX-370 Indextron. That means Sony made CRTs that went from a tiny two-inch model all the way to the largest production CRT in history. That would be the enormous Sony PVM-4300, a 440-pound, 43-inch monster that you probably didn't want to put anywhere but the ground floor. Now that's range.