Which AMD GPU Is Equivalent To The PlayStation 5 Pro?

Sony's PlayStation 5 runs on AMD hardware, using a custom chip that's built on the company's RDNA 2 graphics architecture. Finding a direct equivalent to the $900 PS5 Pro is a little difficult, as AMD's recent PC offerings have mostly trumped the PS5 Pro in terms of performance. With an advertised uplift over the baseline PS5, thanks to a fatter graphics processing unit (GPU), as well as upscaling through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), it appears the equivalent could be split between two generations, with the AMD RX 7700 XT or AMD RX 9060 XT being close enough to the intended performance.

Finding benchmarks on the subject is also met with a barrel of confusion and a general lack of information. Digital Foundry has videos dating back to months before the PS5 Pro launched, but have compared it to two recently released cards, the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and AMD RX 9060 XT, both at 16GB of video memory (VRAM). However, some of the tests are skewed a little, like with "Black Myth: Wukong." Both the PS5 Pro and RX 9060 XT ran nearly the same throughout the tests, but the PC version was running with High settings and an injected FSR 4 upscaling, at 4K. Meanwhile, the PS5 Pro was set to 1080p.

In "Forza Horizon 5," the PS5 Pro was hard capped at 60fps, while the AMD RX 9060 XT using equivalent settings, managed to eek past 70fps in some cases at 4K. Where the 9060 XT manages to grasp onto a more comparable GPU to the PS5 Pro over the older 7700 XT is that it has better performance in regard to ray tracing, a feature that the PS5 Pro saw upgraded.