5 Gaming Monitors With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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The hardware inside your computer, whether you're talking about a desktop PC or a laptop, matters quite a bit for gaming — you could honestly make the argument it's pretty much all that matters for performance. But even if you have the most expensive and most powerful graphics card on the market, it won't make a lick of difference if you don't have a good monitor or display to back it up. Research shows certain monitor features can actually make you a better player, as well. That's because gaming displays, specifically, offer high-resolution support, high frame rates and solid performance in both response times and refresh rates, all merged with a stylistic design worthy of any gamer cave or modern desk setup. Few would argue they're not expensive at full price, though.
The best time to grab a new gaming monitor or upgrade an old one is when there are deep discounts floating around. Wouldn't you know it, we've discovered a handful of them for August, so if you're in the market for a new display, you might want to consider these deals.
As a quick primer, to meet the "deep" discount label, we've ensured that all monitors chosen have at least a 30% off promotion. Moreover, all displays qualify as "gaming" monitors, whether that's their intended purpose or not. Many of them have specs similar to the best big gaming monitors you can buy this year. Of course, competitive pricing is the highlight here, rather than size, which is the core focus of the aforementioned list.
AOC 27-inch 1080P IPS monitor at 180Hz -- $100
Best Buy is currently offering a 27-inch AOC IPS monitor that is G-Sync compatible for just under $100, making it one of the best deals at this price point and size. Check out Amazon, for example, and you'll find a host of cheaper deals but mostly for 24-inch displays, nothing larger. This AOC model (27G50F2) features a 180Hz refresh rate, a 0.5ms response time, and adaptive sync support. The only real downside here is that it's a 1080P HD monitor, not 1440P or above, so if you're looking for a higher resolution, you'll want to browse elsewhere.
It has only 17 reviews on Best Buy but has a 4.8-star rating. Over on Amazon, it has a similar number of reviews, 20, with a 4.8 score there, as well. Most users seem to be happy with their purchase. It's $100 at both places, Amazon and Best Buy, normally $180, which means you're saving $80, or over 40% off. The full HD resolution makes it an excellent option for older graphics cards that still deliver great performance at those resolutions. If you're after something comparable with higher 2K resolution, the AOC 27-inch FHD curved 2K monitor (CQ27G4H) is $160 on Amazon, but that's only 16% off.
AOC is a budget brand, but it's still considered top-tier in its category and is one of the world's largest monitor providers.
Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51F QHD monitor at 180Hz -- $180
If you're hunting down a Samsung Odyssey monitor, you're in for a real treat. The 32-inch Odyssey G51F QHD monitor, with a maximum supported resolution of 2560 by 1440, is $180 at Best Buy right now, down $150 from its normal price. That's a 45% discount. It offers an 180Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync support.
There are a ton of user reviews to consider, too. This monitor has over 720 reviews on Best Buy's site with a 4.8-star rating, which shows that most people who buy one tend to love it. Amazon also shows nearly 200 reviews total with a 4.5-star rating. The word "great" is frequently used to describe it because of its size, price, display, and reliability. The price also puts it in the budget range, while the specs frame it as a mid-grade option with a lot of added value.
Lenovo Legion 34-inch curved WQHD monitor at 180Hz -- $290
This 34-inch curved WQHD monitor (R34w-30) is available for $290 through Lenovo and listed as 35% off. Major specifications include an 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and built-in AMD FreeSync Premium support. It supports WQHD ultrawide resolutions at a 21:9 aspect ratio, with the maximum supported resolution of 3440 by 1440. The curve is 1500R, and it has two 3-watt speakers. That makes it an accessible and affordable mid-grade option if you're not looking for an OLED model.
Reviews on Lenovo rate this 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 57 user reviews, most of which are positive. Some of the top comments describe it as a "total surprise" in reference to the monitor's quality, a "perfect" monitor for the price, and a "great value" budget option with some desirable specs. When all is said and done, it's the price that really makes this one a highlight. Many 1440P monitors around this size, or even smaller, are more expensive.
Now is also a good time to mention that there are some pros and cons of owning a curved monitor to consider if you're coming from a flat screen.
Samsung 37-inch Odyssey G7 4K curved monitor at 165Hz -- $575
This Samsung (LS37FG75DENXZA) checks most of the boxes if you're looking for a solid 4K curved gaming monitor. It's 37 inches, supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and 4K UHD resolution, and has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. It has a 1000R curve, which means it should wrap around nearly your entire field of vision if placed properly on your desk. Given the size, you will need to ensure you have plenty of space. Normally $900, it's down to $575 on Amazon, which saves you $325 or 36% off. That's an excellent discount for any curved, 37-inch monitor, let alone a 4K-ready one.
Over 160 user reviews have been published on Amazon, with a 4.4-star rating, so this is another monitor that most users seem happy with. Some folks have described it as "absolutely gorgeous," big and "beautiful," and even a "software engineer's dream monitor," or ultimately, what gamer dreams are made of. Granted, others mentioned that the curved radius is odd and that it has a few flaws, such as an unnatural, uneven backlight. At its over-$500 price, the presence of potential flaws may turn some away. But if you're willing to take the chance, it does look like there are some very happy people in the list of owners.
LG 45-inch Ultragear WQHD OLED curved monitor at 240Hz -- $1,000
Go big or go home. If you want a 45-inch WQHD monitor with a maximum resolution of 3440 by 1440 at 240Hz, with OLED technology and a curved display, you could do much worse than this LG model (45GX900A-B). On Amazon, the 45-inch LG is currently $1,000, which is down from $1,700 or 41% off. That is a steep discount, but this is also a very large monitor; make sure you have enough room on your desk. It also has a 0.3ms response time, supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and comes with a PD 65-watt USB Type-C port. The 800R curve purportedly "surrounds" you in action when you're in the middle of gameplay. Also, a 1.5 million-to-one contrast ratio qualifies as a dynamic contrast ratio (DCR), the one feature all PC gamers should look for when upgrading monitors.
What do people think of it, though? On Amazon, it has 113 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. Users hail it as "beautiful but huge," "understandably amazing," and "buttery smooth" for gaming and video content, and an improvement over older monitor designs, even from brands like Samsung. To play devil's advocate, however, there are some negative reviews as well, with one user even swearing off anything LG and warning others to do the same. Still, if it works out, it's tough to deny the value in the size, technology, and price you'd be getting here.
If you want to go even bigger, Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SD) curved monitor is $1,100 at Best Buy, which is $600 off or 35% off.