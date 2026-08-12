5 Gaming Monitors With Deep Discounts In August 2026

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The hardware inside your computer, whether you're talking about a desktop PC or a laptop, matters quite a bit for gaming — you could honestly make the argument it's pretty much all that matters for performance. But even if you have the most expensive and most powerful graphics card on the market, it won't make a lick of difference if you don't have a good monitor or display to back it up. Research shows certain monitor features can actually make you a better player, as well. That's because gaming displays, specifically, offer high-resolution support, high frame rates and solid performance in both response times and refresh rates, all merged with a stylistic design worthy of any gamer cave or modern desk setup. Few would argue they're not expensive at full price, though.

The best time to grab a new gaming monitor or upgrade an old one is when there are deep discounts floating around. Wouldn't you know it, we've discovered a handful of them for August, so if you're in the market for a new display, you might want to consider these deals.

As a quick primer, to meet the "deep" discount label, we've ensured that all monitors chosen have at least a 30% off promotion. Moreover, all displays qualify as "gaming" monitors, whether that's their intended purpose or not. Many of them have specs similar to the best big gaming monitors you can buy this year. Of course, competitive pricing is the highlight here, rather than size, which is the core focus of the aforementioned list.