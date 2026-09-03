Android Auto's Icon Just Got A New Look – And A Major Update Is Next

Android Auto users, Google is doing its best to get everyone excited for a long-awaited refresh. Along with the dashboard software getting a helpful new supported app back in June, the company is now teasing users by giving the Android Auto app icon a slight visual refresh. Though it's not the most dramatic change in the world, it gives users a taste of what's to come with the Material 3 update.

Spotted in the 17.6.663424 build of Android Auto (per AndroidAuthority), the new icon ditches the original soft blue for a darker shade of green, and the app icon itself now has smoother edges. Though Google is quiet about the change, AndroidAuthority posterizes the shift from blue to "bugdroid" green as a move toward electric vehicles. This may track rather well, as the company did provide an update in March that gave 16 automakers a new battery-focused feature.

The report indicates that some users may already be seeing the changed icon, but it will be available to users whenever the latest version is available for their smartphone. Unfortunately, there's no official street date yet for the major Android Auto update, but users can expect a plethora of new features, including many focused on Android Auto's overall appearance. Given that Google has completed several hardware launches, those in the know hope the company will deliver the update soon.