Android Auto's Icon Just Got A New Look – And A Major Update Is Next
Android Auto users, Google is doing its best to get everyone excited for a long-awaited refresh. Along with the dashboard software getting a helpful new supported app back in June, the company is now teasing users by giving the Android Auto app icon a slight visual refresh. Though it's not the most dramatic change in the world, it gives users a taste of what's to come with the Material 3 update.
Spotted in the 17.6.663424 build of Android Auto (per AndroidAuthority), the new icon ditches the original soft blue for a darker shade of green, and the app icon itself now has smoother edges. Though Google is quiet about the change, AndroidAuthority posterizes the shift from blue to "bugdroid" green as a move toward electric vehicles. This may track rather well, as the company did provide an update in March that gave 16 automakers a new battery-focused feature.
The report indicates that some users may already be seeing the changed icon, but it will be available to users whenever the latest version is available for their smartphone. Unfortunately, there's no official street date yet for the major Android Auto update, but users can expect a plethora of new features, including many focused on Android Auto's overall appearance. Given that Google has completed several hardware launches, those in the know hope the company will deliver the update soon.
What new features are coming to Android Auto?
Along with a greener look and softer edges, Android Auto's newest app icon has a few other small details. The "paper plane" arrow also has smoother edges, and there is a little bit of separation between it and the green arrow, leaving a bit of space between the two. The green arrow is also a bit thinner and a bit longer. Again, not the most exciting change, but it's a definite sneak at what's to come.
Providing a sneak peek at the Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, Google announced that Android Auto is getting a visual update thanks to Material 3 Expressive — Google's own open-source design system. One major new feature is widgets, which add quick-access panels to an infotainment screen, such as contacts, weather information, or even a garage door opener. The widgets also coincide with Google's integration of immersive navigation, which has been slowly rolling out.
Android Auto is also getting support for video apps, such as YouTube, which will allow users to access Full-HD 60fps video. Users can expect this video support from manufacturers such as Volvo, Tata, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, BMW, and more. Video support will only work when a vehicle is stationary. Additional upgrades include Dolby Atmos support, visual upgrades for music apps like YouTube Music and Spotify, and an upgrade to Gemini Intelligence. While the update itself has no release date, users can expect the video support to roll out beginning this year.