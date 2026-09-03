4 Anker Gadgets With Deep Discounts In September 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
September 2026 has brought a slew of great deals to the table for several of the best Anker gadgets, and if you're looking to get your hands on some of the more expensive options that the company offers, but don't want to pay full price, then you'll want to act fast. That's because Anker is offering some really solid discounts right now, including up to $50 or more off several of its higher-powered gadgets like the Anker Prime Charging Station, and even the company's 14-in-1 triple display Anker Prime Docking Station.
We've already highlighted some of the best Anker gadgets you can get for under $25. But this time we wanted to highlight some of Anker's more expensive gadgets, especially since you can get them at such a discount right now. Most of these gadgets cost a couple hundred bucks to pick up at standard retail pricing, so being able to get them at a discount is key to saving yourself some major money and getting your hands on some solid tech gear.
Anker Prime Charging Station
The first item on our list is the Anker Prime Charging Station. This 250 W 6-port GaN USB-C charger is a solid addition to most tech setups, especially since it has so many ports to work with. It also features a 2.26-inch LCD display that helps you keep up with how much power it's delivering, as well as how efficiently it is charging your various devices. Anker says that the charger can power up a MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes thanks to the charger's high-efficiency settings.
The Anker Prime Charging Station has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.6 stars, making it a highly rated gadget for those looking to keep their devices running throughout their day. Reviewers call the device a beast, with one noting that it feels well built thanks to its weight. Another review says that the charger helped them clean up their desk by allowing them to remove a ton of extra wires they no longer need since the device can charge up to six items at the same time.
The Anker Prime Charging Station is available for $149.99 typically, but you can get it for around 37% off right now. That makes it just $94.99 for a device that can charge six of your other devices seamlessly, while also allowing you to connect it to your phone for easy monitoring.
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi 2.2 MagSafe-Compatible 25 W Wireless Charging Station
If you've been looking to pick up a solid charging station for your phone and accessories, now might be the perfect time to strike. The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe Compatible Charging Station typically runs for $229.99. However, it is currently available for 35% off at just $149.99 for the white color variant. The black color variant is also on sale, though it costs $159.99 during this most recent deal.
The charger is not only capable of charging your smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds, but it also comes with a built-in cooling system that Anker claims can help lower the surface temperature of iPhones to below 89 degrees Fahrenheit even when working at peak charging output. There's even a live display, which provides real-time wattage information and the current charging status of each connected device.
Reviewers praise the charger's multi-device support, with one calling it a "whole lotta charger for the price." While not everyone seems to think the charger is worth the usual asking price of $230, they say being able to pick it up at an extreme discount like the one offered right now is definitely worthwhile for those who trust Anker products and want a solid MagSafe-compatible charger with room for all three of their devices.
Anker Prime Docking Station (DL7400)
The next gadget on our list is a perfect option for those who are looking to expand their computer space without having to plug and unplug their peripherals and other devices from their PC every time they want to use a different one. The Anker Prime Docking Station offers 14 different connections, including a 140 W, 10 Gbps USB-C upstream port, two 100 W, 10 Gbps USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, a 100 W, 5 Gbps USB-C port, a single DisplayPort, one 480 Mbps USB-A port, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, a headphone and mic combo jack, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, and SD and TF card slots. It also comes with a control knob, which you can use to adjust different settings on the docking station.
This gadget typically runs for a staggering $299.99, but it's available for 24% off right now, making it just $227.99. That's still a pretty penny, for certain, but if you're looking for a solid docking station, then the Anker Prime Docking Station has over 700 reviews with an average rating of 4 stars. Additionally, reviewers praise the dock's simplicity and ease of use, noting that it has a good weight and build quality, and that the setup process was easy to go through. Another reviewer stated that the docking station is a fantastic upgrade for anyone with multiple monitors, as it is mostly a plug and play setup to get things moving.
Anker Prime Power Bank
If you spend a lot of time on the road, then having a great power bank can be the difference between being able to use your phone freely and having to crunch how much screen time you use. While you can always buy a cheap power bank to keep your phone chugging, investing in a higher-end one is something you might be interested in at some point, and Anker has a really solid discount running for one of its most popular power banks right now.
The Anker Prime Power Bank sports 300 W fast charging and has a whopping capacity of 26,250 mAh. On top of offering more than enough juice to keep your devices running throughout the day, the power bank is also TSA-approved and "ready to fly," so you can take it with you on an airplane if need be. Anker says that the power bank can be recharged to 50% in just 13 minutes, giving you more than enough power to get through the next few hours of charging your devices.
With over 1,600 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Anker Prime Power Bank is ready to charge your iPhone 17 Pro no matter where you are. Reviewers note that the device is "built like a tank" and easy to use. However, some reviewers also highlight the sheer size and heft of the power bank, stating that it isn't the most convenient to carry around without a tech bag. Still, at 22% off and currently available for $179.99 compared to the usual $229.99, now is a great time to pick up the Anker Prime Power Bank if you've been looking for a new gadget to keep your phone and laptop charged while traveling.
Why we chose to highlight these specific Anker gadgets
When we set out to find the best discounted Anker gadgets on sale in September 2026, we wanted to make sure we highlighted devices that people actually wanted. We focused not only on higher-end devices, but also on devices with at least an average rating of four or more stars.
Additionally, we wanted to ensure that all the sales we highlighted were worthwhile for users, so we set out to find the devices with at least 20% — or roughly around $50 — off their retail price. While these devices are certainly some of Anker's more expensive gadgets, being able to pick them up for such deep discounts isn't always possible — so if you've been eying any of these, then you'll want to strike fast before the deals end.