4 Anker Gadgets With Deep Discounts In September 2026

The first item on our list is the Anker Prime Charging Station. This 250 W 6-port GaN USB-C charger is a solid addition to most tech setups, especially since it has so many ports to work with. It also features a 2.26-inch LCD display that helps you keep up with how much power it's delivering, as well as how efficiently it is charging your various devices. Anker says that the charger can power up a MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes thanks to the charger's high-efficiency settings.

The Anker Prime Charging Station has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.6 stars, making it a highly rated gadget for those looking to keep their devices running throughout their day. Reviewers call the device a beast, with one noting that it feels well built thanks to its weight. Another review says that the charger helped them clean up their desk by allowing them to remove a ton of extra wires they no longer need since the device can charge up to six items at the same time.

The Anker Prime Charging Station is available for $149.99 typically, but you can get it for around 37% off right now. That makes it just $94.99 for a device that can charge six of your other devices seamlessly, while also allowing you to connect it to your phone for easy monitoring.