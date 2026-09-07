This Nintendo Accessory Is Controversial To This Day - Here's Why

Leaders at Nintendo of America understood that the Beam Gun design was not going to be taken well in the States, which necessitated the futuristic style. If it wasn't for the leadership at Nintendo of America stepping in and changing the Zapper's design, the controller and accompanying games may have never been released in the U.S. –- similar to the Nintendo GameCube's purple color nearly being canceled.

When it debuted in 1985, the Nintendo Zapper was a mix of light and dark gray with either a black or bright orange trigger. Several years later, the gray color scheme was replaced by more bright orange to follow U.S. regulations to make it even more obvious that they were toy guns. However, that realistic design would later come back when an actual custom gun manufacturer made a real pistol inspired by the Zapper.

In 2016, a custom firearms manufacturer — Precision Syndicate of Midland, Texas — modded an actual handgun to look like the Nintendo Zapper, complete with the gray and orange colors, Nintendo logo, and the plastic look one would find on the Nintendo accessory. Comments on the original post, which is no longer available, ranged from frustration to asking if it was available to buy. Precision Syndicate responded by stating that the weapon created was a one-off custom design made for a friend and reminded gun owners to keep their guns locked up and away from children. Nintendo hasn't made another device like the Zapper for modern consoles, but it did release the Super Scope for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System that looked like a bazooka.