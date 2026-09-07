This Next-Gen Alternative To Wind And Solar Is Coming To More States Soon

A remarkably reliable source of clean energy has spent decades constrained by the rocks beneath our feet. But next-gen geothermal is getting a second look after new technologies have begun breaking through the barriers. In 2025, geothermal power plants generated 16 billion kilowatt hours, or about 0.4% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity, compared to 6.6% for photovoltaic solar and 10.5% for wind. It's surprising considering geothermal produces a median of about 37 grams of CO 2 -equivalent emissions per kilowatt hour over its lifecycle. The number's higher than wind at just 13 grams, but it's lower than photovoltaic solar at 43, natural gas at 486, and coal at 1,001. Most importantly, geothermal plants operate at nearly twice the capacity factor of wind and almost three times that of photovoltaic solar. Geothermal appears to be a can't-miss energy source. The problem is finding the right spot.

In the past, geothermal has needed a location that has hot rocks, underground fluid, and enough cracks and pathways for the fluid to circulate. It's rare to find those three things together, which is why only seven states have geothermal power plants in 2026. Once a site is discovered, it's hard to reach the deep, hot rock. And it's expensive. Drilling can eat up half of a geothermal project's budget. As you can imagine, investors and municipalities aren't rushing to spend millions on drilling before they know the rocks are hot and permeable enough. New breakthroughs, however, have reduced the risk, potentially helping geothermal measure up against wind and solar as the best, most efficient energy source.