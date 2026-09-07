How To Get The Best Gaming Performance With Nvidia Control Panel

PC hardware upgrades are, in many cases, prohibitively expensive these days. Some crafty enthusiasts have even gone so far as to make their own RAM in response to soaring prices. This makes squeezing the most performance you can out of your setup more important than ever, and tweaking a few settings in the Nvidia Control Panel can help you do just that.

First things first, you can get to the Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking on your desktop, choosing "Show more options," and then clicking "Nvidia Control Panel." This is separate from the Nvidia App, which lets you modify other game-related settings. Here, you'll see a list of navigation options on the left-hand side. There are some settings you'll want to enable for the best performance, and others you'll want to make sure are disabled. Locate the "3D Settings" group in the navigation options (closest to the top of the list) — we'll start here.

Select the "Manage 3D Settings" option to open the Global Settings page. This is where you can edit a number of hardware-intensive options like ambient occlusion, anisotropic filtering, and more. Note that if you ever want to revert back to the default settings, there's a "Restore" button beneath the settings options.