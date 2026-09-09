5 Of The Best UGREEN Accessories For Samsung Users
Thanks to regulars like the European Union, USB-C is the charging and data-transfer standard for all smart devices. So it doesn't really matter whether a charger is marketed for an iPhone or a power dock is made to charge a laptop and a tablet at the same time. As long as a device has USB-C, it'll work. For example, I use a UGREEN Nexode 160 W charger to keep my Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra and Samsung Flip 7 phone charged at the same time.
UGREEN keeps USB-C charging fast and out of the way for Samsung devices, which is why I even use their USB-C 240W cables religiously for data transfer and power delivery with my Samsung devices. It's not another random Chinese Shenzhen company selling rebranded equipment on Amazon; it was founded as a limited company in 2012 and went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2024.
The brand competes with industry giants such as Anker, but generally undercuts them on price when similar devices emerge. Fast, reliable charging doesn't need to come at a premium, which UGREEN shows through ongoing offer codes and discounts, making these accessories ideal for Samsung users.
UGREEN's Honkai: Star Rail collaboration
UGREEN's "Honkai: Star Rail" collaboration is a great start for Samsung users who play the popular miHoYo-developed HoYoverse mobile RPG. Buyers can get a full collector's gift set for $249.99 for die-hard players, or buy the items separately.
The collection's biggest highlight is the themed 45W power bank, currently selling for $44.99 with an MSRP of $49.99. It features a Yao-Guang-themed design, up to 55W USB-C output for Samsung laptops, tablets, and phones, and a built-in cable that doubles as a carry strap. It looks the part, with a smart display and a safety-first design with its built-in thermal guard. It recharges at 45W in roughly two hours.
There's also a MagFlow Air power bank for $67.49, usually $74.99 MSRP. It's a Qi2 15W magnetic wireless charger backed up by a 30W USB-C cable and a 10,000mAh capacity. It can charge up to three Samsung devices at once with an 8N magnetic hold. Samsung's newest phone range now supports Qi2, so this is a great buy for that shiny new upgrade.
Other included products in the set include a 100W retractable cable worth $19.99, a 65W GaN charger ($36.99), a FineTrack Square tracker ($21.99), and a "Honkai: Star Rail"-branded leather bag with an acrylic character stand. Even if buyers aren't into the game, this set works for anyone at home or on the go.
USB-C cables
For Samsung phones and earbuds, a budget cable will do the trick, such as the UGREEN 100W two-pack for $12.99. Or even a 240W PD3.1 USB-C cable for $15.99 for fast charging and extra support for high power delivery with Galaxy Tabs and Galaxy Books.
That's not to say that the UGREEN premium USB-C cables are a waste of money, just that they have better features. For example, the Nexode 240W with digital display goes for $24.99 and shows the volts, amps, and watts delivered to a Samsung device in real time. It also supports 480Mbps data transfer, with an aluminum casing on each connector and a strong yet flexible braided nylon cable. It's built to last, too, with approval for 10,000 insertion cycles.
For Samsung users who need a USB-C cable that does everything, the USB4 Gen4 240W for $26.99 is a great buy. It supports Power Delivery 3.1, 80Gbps transfer, and DisplayPort 2.1 up to 16K@60Hz. This cable can charge a laptop while powering and delivering data to external monitors connected to the Galaxy Book. Ever wondered why an ultra-slim Galaxy Book doesn't have an HDMI port? It's because video output support is built into a USB-C Thunderbolt port, which is exactly what this premium cable is for.
Nexode 500W 6-Port Desktop Charger
If, like me, you're deep in the Samsung ecosystem and need to charge a Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Phone, and more before bed, the Nexode 200W comes in ridiculously handy at $249.99 MSRP. It's built for power-hungry gear, even gaming laptops. It features 6 ports in total. 5 x USB-C + USB-A, which can all be used at once. It also has UGREEN's 11-level protection alongside NTC sensors for real-time temperature control.
It has a wide range of charging compatibility, including PD 3.1 and QC 3.0, to name a few, which covers Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets, and laptops. This isn't a travel or holiday pick, but a bedside or desktop hub that will keep a user's Samsung ecosystem powered. Some will say the Nexode 200W is complete overkill, but that's not the point.
This is a one-stop-shop charging solution for all of the buyer's or family's devices, instead of having multiple charging wall plugs floating around the home. It's also one of the safest ways to charge expensive Samsung tech. If you only have a Samsung phone, this is overkill, but for exceptionally nerdy users like me, the Nexode 200W is an absolute godsend (deity not included).
Nexode Pro 160W
For those who need fast, consistent power for their Galaxy Book or MacBook Pro, the Nexode Pro 160W, priced at $149.99, can fast-charge both in about 30 minutes. This wall charger delivers 160W of charging power total, with 140W delivered through its built-in retractable USB-C cable. It also has 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, and can charge two laptops simultaneously by splitting the 160W into 80W each.
The retractable cable is the big selling point, making it a great carry-on or office charger. The cable supports 10,000 stretch cycles, eliminating the need to carry a lead. It also has a foldable plug and GaN 9-layer protection with thermal guard, so you don't have to worry about using it on holiday or at the office.
The smart touch display and app come in handy for checking a device's wattage, voltage, temperature, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth control, and the app also handles firmware updates. Firmware updates for a power plug might sound ridiculous, but they keep the Nexode Pro 160W up to date with newer devices and offer a practical way to fix software bugs without relying on product recalls. All in all, it's a handy charging solution for Samsung devices and ecosystems.
Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W with Smart Digital Display
A big, fully charged power bank is the ultimate secret weapon in any Samsung user's ecosystem and should always be packed in a backpack. The Nexode 200W power bank is a powerhouse for $84.99 ($129.99 MSRP), with up to 140W Power Delivery 3.1 output, which can charge a Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab at once. It's a 25,000mAh / 90Wh, which is the flight-safe sweet spot that can recharge Samsung Smartphones, buds, and watches many times over.
The smart display is small yet informative, with live battery, voltage, current, input, and output information all on one screen. Its slim, upright design fits in a carry-on or bag, with reliable universal USB-C connectivity. The Nexode 200W will handle fully charging a Galaxy Book in the morning, a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 during the day and keeping a battery topped up for gaming on the way home.
Wall plugs and desktop solutions are fantastic, but for those on the move where a wall socket isn't guaranteed, this is a brilliant way to keep a Samsung ecosystem going. To be completely honest, I always carry both if I'm on a long journey or flying, so I'm fully covered.
Methodology
For this list, we relied on personal experience with UGREEN products, including products such as the "Honkai: Star Rail" collection and USB-C cables in this article, alongside official specs, published pricing, and UGREEN's safety testing.
Value comes first in this roundup of UGREEN products for Samsung devices. Each pick earns its place with a reasonable price-to-specifications comparison, especially considering UGREEN often offers an alternative to Anker products that work out cheaper without cheaping out on quality.
All of these products work great with the Samsung ecosystem, mostly thanks to a focus on USB-C connectivity. These chargers and cables will fit into any Samsung Galaxy phone, Tab, Buds, and Galaxy Book. Safety and durability were key factors too. Weight certifications, GaN thermal guards, protection layers, and build materials such as braided nylon and aluminum housings make UGREEN gear an easy recommendation for Samsung users.
This isn't the whole UGREEN range, either, with even more portable chargers, wall chargers, cables, and accessories that would also be a great fit for any Samsung customer. These products are among the best UGREEN products to buy in 2026.