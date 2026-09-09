Thanks to regulars like the European Union, USB-C is the charging and data-transfer standard for all smart devices. So it doesn't really matter whether a charger is marketed for an iPhone or a power dock is made to charge a laptop and a tablet at the same time. As long as a device has USB-C, it'll work. For example, I use a UGREEN Nexode 160 W charger to keep my Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra and Samsung Flip 7 phone charged at the same time.

UGREEN keeps USB-C charging fast and out of the way for Samsung devices, which is why I even use their USB-C 240W cables religiously for data transfer and power delivery with my Samsung devices. It's not another random Chinese Shenzhen company selling rebranded equipment on Amazon; it was founded as a limited company in 2012 and went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2024.

The brand competes with industry giants such as Anker, but generally undercuts them on price when similar devices emerge. Fast, reliable charging doesn't need to come at a premium, which UGREEN shows through ongoing offer codes and discounts, making these accessories ideal for Samsung users.