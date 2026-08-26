5 Of The Best UGREEN Gadgets You Can Buy In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
UGREEN is one of the top brands in the realm of NAS products, charging devices, and other accessories for your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or office. The company is also no stranger to BGR, as its recently-released NASync iDX6011 was one of the best gadgets we saw at CES Unveiled 2026. If you're looking for new UGREEN gadgets to power up your tech devices, then you should take a look at products like its MagFlow magnetic power bank, the cute Uno Charger, and its Nexode's lineup car charger. These can help you easily charge your devices, whether you're on-the-go, have too many products at home, or are going on vacation with your family.
Even though there are many iPhone accessories you can get to improve your experience, including some really cheap offerings, what's interesting about UGREEN is that customers can get a good gadget at a fair price. The company arguably has something for everyone — but most importantly its products have all been tested and approved by different government organizations, meaning they're safe to use.
That said, if you're looking for gadgets to simplify your cable cluster or upgrade the several old chargers you have at home, these are some of the best UGREEN gadgets you can buy in 2026, and that will continue to be worthwhile for years to come.
UGREEN MagFlow magnetic power bank
If you have an iPhone 16, iPhone 17, or other smartphone that supports Qi2.2 wireless charging, or 25W Qi2 as it's been advertised, you can charge your device wirelessly at up to 25W. With previous generations of smartphones and chargers, customers could get up to 15W, bringing an important upgrade for those who prefer to use wireless charging instead of wired. According to UGREEN, customers can charge an iPhone 16 Pro Max to 50 percent in 38 minutes, a third faster than its previous model.
By comparison, customers can also take advantage of a built-in USB-C cable on this accessory to fast-charge an iPhone 16 Pro Max to 50 percent in 28 minutes, thanks to its 30W fast-charging technology. However, what's more interesting is that we're talking about only a 10-minute difference. Thanks to its MagSafe support, the iPhone will always be firmly attached to the accessory, and customers will be able to enjoy the 10,000mAh power bank, bringing more than a full charge to their devices.
UGREEN's MagFlow costs around $60 on Amazon, and it's available in different colors to match the iPhone 17 Pro series, and other Apple releases as well. Besides its built-in USB-C cable, users can also add another USB-C cable, and a small display shows how much energy the power bank has left. It also has a ThermalGuard feature to ensure that neither the power bank or your iPhone overheats.
UGREEN Nexode Charger Desktop 300W
BGR recently published a hands-on with Satechi's new 240W ChargeView device, which can charge several devices at once, bringing a simple, yet powerful solution to customers. UGREEN has several similar options, but going even further, as the company has the Nexode Charger Desktop with 300W. With four USB-C ports, the C1 port features up to 140 power output, while the C2 and C3 feature up to 100W each, and the fourth port up to 45W. There's also a 22.5W USB-A port, after all, you never know when you might need it.
UGREEN says that the USB-C C1 port can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro from zero to 56 percent in 30 minutes. This device is compatible with a wide range of products, including Apple's MacBooks, iPhone devices, iPads, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel, and more. With the ThermalGuard 2.0 technology, UGREEN ensures the charger never overheats, even when it's charging three laptops at once. For the company, this charger is all about offering a minimalist lifestyle, as you can switch five different power bricks for just one — the cable cluster, on the other hand, depends on the length of the cables you have at home.
Customers praise this gadget for charging multiple devices without slowing down, in addition to its great thermal cooling system. Still, they highlight that it's pricey at $149, and the power brick is somewhat chunky, which is necessary to ensure up to 300W of power output.
UGREEN 65W Uno charger
If the option above is overkill, then something like UGREEN's Uno 65W charger can be more than enough while being extremely cute. In a mini robot-shaped design, this charger has a lot of personality, as it feels like it's smiling whenever you're using it. What's interesting about this device is that it truly shows the power of GaN chargers, as it can juice a MacBook Air from zero to 51 percent in 30 minutes with the main C1 USB-C port. In total, it features two USB-C (up to 65W and 30W) and one USB-A port (up to 22.5W).
When the two USB-C ports are in use, you can charge up to 45W in the C1 and 20W in the C2. Still, this is still more than enough to fast charge a MacBook Air, an iPad Pro, or an iPhone. In addition, this cute and compact design has a similar size to an AirPods Pro case, so it's easy to take around, wherever you go. One of the most interesting features is that the robot's feet are magnetic, so you can put it on a refrigerator or computer, to ensure it'll never get lost.
Another important detail is that the little face of the Uno robot only appears when it's connected to a power brick, meaning you always know when it's actually working. Usually $52.99, Amazon offers it with a deal as good as 39% off. It's also available in different colors, so you can find a style that matches your vibe.
UGREEN Cable USB-C 240W
Some people don't appreciate a good cable, but if you're willing to spend money on a new, powerful GaN power brick, you might need a proper cable as well — and UGREEN checks all the boxes. It has a 3.3ft-long braided cable with Thunderbolt 4 support, and up to 240W of power. In other words, you can use this cable to supercharge a 16-inch MacBook Pro by half in just 30 minutes (with a proper power brick), stream 8K60Hz videos from your computer to a display that has these specs, or even transfer up to 40Gbps of data. UGREEN, for example, gives an example of transferring a 20GB 4K movie in just three seconds, making it eight times faster than a standard USB-C cable.
This all-in-one solution features a nylon-braided finish, and the company says it can be bent up to 10,000 times, while offering a USB-C connection with molded strain relief, an aluminum housing, and high purity copper wire to ensure that the cable can handle all that power without letting customers down or breaking after a few usages.
Even though this cable offers all these perks, it's usually listed for $21.99 on Amazon, but you can get it for $14.99, which is a great offer for all its available capabilities. While there are already Thunderbolt 5 cables with faster data transfer available, not all hardware supports it, meaning that up to Thunderbolt 4 is more than enough for most scenarios.
UGREEN Nexode Car charger
Last but not least, UGREEN also offers its Nexode Car charger, which can connect to the traditional port on a vehicle, but offering up to 60W of power. If you ever took a ride sharing car app with an almost dead battery, you probably remember the frustration when the driver offered you a weak charger that felt like it might actually be draining your battery instead of powering up. Even though this accessory doesn't mean you should take it with you whenever you're getting an Uber or Lyft, it's definitely a great addition to your vehicle.
It features an integrated USB-C cable with 70cm and up to 30W of power, which is great when you're alone in the vehicle, but also includes extra USB-C and USB-A ports, which can offer up to 30W each. UGREEN says that when using both ports together, the built-in cable continues to deliver 30W, which can charge a phone from zero to 100 percent in around 60 minutes. Still, when you're using the built-in cable, in addition to the other two ports, each of them deliver 7.5W — which isn't amazing, but it's something.
What might entice customers the most is the price. Even though it's listed for $27.99, Amazon usually offers it for $19.99, which means that you can have a fast-charging solution in your vehicle, whether you just constantly forget to charge your phone at home, because you work with share ride apps, or you usually go on long trips with your family by car.
Methodology
UGREEN has a long list of accessories, including NAS products. However, since these devices are usually very expensive, BGR decided to focus on more budget-friendly accessories for your phone, tablet, and computer. All the accessories mentioned above have been highly rated by real customers on Amazon, and UGREEN has also been praised by BGR in previous articles as well.
Whether you're buying accessories from UGREEN, Satechi, Anker, Belkin, Casetify, and many other brands, you can rest assured that the products will have a great built-in quality, and charge your devices without you having to worry about their performance, or how they might impact their battery lives. Even if you're on the verge of choosing a charger between Anker or UGREEN, you'll discover that there's no wrong choice, but different segments that both companies work on.
In this article, we also tried to highlight different accessories for different needs, as if you're looking for an accessory to gift someone, you might find the perfect option with an Uno product, while if you need to let go from older power bricks, and get a proper charge station, the Nexode Charger Desktop might be exactly the product that you've been looking for. Whatever your need is, these are some of the best UGREEN accessories you can get in 2026, with the company preparing more options in the coming months for IFA 2026 in September, and CES 2027 — meaning that even more will soon be available for customers.