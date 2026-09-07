Why Your USB Hubs Overheat (And How To Fix It)

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Life as a USB hub isn't all that peachy. Your owner is constantly tossing you into a backpack, you probably have a bit of a weird name, and no one cares that your USB-A ports are 3.0-certified. But for all the grab-and-go toils you're forced to endure, you're one of the most necessary and useful tech accessories in the home. It's a tough existence, but you were engineered for the long haul.

USB hubs are made by some of the top brands in consumer tech accessories, including Anker, UGREEN, and Belkin. Many USB-C models are powered by a Power Delivery (PD) connection to a laptop; just turn your computer on, and your USB hub should fire right up. While it's completely normal for a USB hub to run warm, an overworked unit may produce excessive heat. This can lead to video dropouts, slower file transfers, and other device failures.

An overheated hub can be caused by myriad factors, but one of the most common ones is when you have multiple, high-demand devices plugged into your hub at the same time. If the hub is exclusively powered by your laptop's USB-C port, your PC may not be supplying enough juice. In this scenario, you're better off investing in a powered USB hub that plugs into an AC outlet; you'll have a reliable source of power without needing to put your laptop to work.