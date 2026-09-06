5 Best Sci-Fi Movie Motorcycles, Ranked

You know what's cooler than something on four wheels? When it's on two. At a push, maybe on one, but we're not running a circus around here. Nevertheless, some of the best stories in science fiction have been fueled by incredible sci-fi movie vehicles that have driven through the genre over the years. At the same time, there have been insanely slick motorcycles or variations of them that have slipped through the lanes, moving dangerously fast and looking jaw-droppingly cool while doing so.

Everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Batman, and even the Biker Mice from Mars, have made hogs the popular vehicles they've become, leaving us green with envy that we don't have one of our own. On the time-twisting, electrically-charged road that is sci-fi, though, there are only a handful of extra special motorcycles that have moved ahead of the rest and remain firm fan favorites. The kind that turn our heads whenever they appear on the screen and have left such a mark that they're often imitated by the greatest directors and storytellers.

Now, after careful consideration, we've spent some time in the BGR garage and rolled out a classic collection of sci-fi movie motorcycles with only one leading the way. So put your helmet on (safety first), rev up the engine, and let's ride in a very orderly fashion.