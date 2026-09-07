4 Powerful Tablets That Can Replace Your Work Laptop

Your work laptop might be running a little slow, or maybe you're just fed up with the lack of a touchscreen for some of your more creative workflows. Tablets have effectively become these weird hybrid devices over time. When the original iPad launched, it didn't support a multitude of features, like multitasking or HDMI out — it was essentially just a big iPhone. Meanwhile, Android tablets didn't get split-screen capabilities until 2016. Over the course of time, PC-tablet hybrids started cropping up, bringing touch functionality to operating systems like Windows 11.

Our criteria here are simple. The tablet needs to, at a baseline, support multitasking and a wide variety of applications, as well as accessories. Thankfully, modern options have solved a majority of the pain points of early tablets. With the standardization of USB-C, a lot of these tablets will go great with our recommended hubs and docks.

Of course, as with any recommendation piece these days, pricing on all tablets is impacted by the ongoing issues with RAM, storage, and processor shortages. Keep that in mind, as even the often infallible Apple has raised prices on its hardware offerings across the board in recent weeks.