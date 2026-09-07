The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Is Way Stronger Than You Might Think, And This Extreme Test Proves It

Samsung did something unexpected with its new Galaxy Z line in July 2026, unveiling two book-style foldables instead of one. The $2,099.99 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the direct successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while the $1,899.99 Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a brand-new device. The second model, with its passport-style design, has been seen as a preemptive move against Apple's upcoming first foldable iPhone, which should have a similar design. Also, it became significantly more popular with buyers than the Ultra. Consumers interested in the non-Ultra may want to know how durable the smaller Fold 8 model is, and how well it can handle physical stress. The good news is that the handset is stronger than what some people may think, with JerryRigEverything's durability test and teardown videos showing what the foldable can withstand and how it's been built.

The passport-style foldable may lack the "Ultra" label in its name, but the device features similar manufacturing technologies to its sibling. Samsung introduced a new Flex Titanium structure for the screen, which should improve the display's durability while also allowing the Korean vendor to manufacture thinner devices. The titanium plate "helps strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact, and reduce crease visibility over time," according to Samsung. The structure should also improve the folding and unfolding movement. Zach Nelson, the YouTuber operating the popular JerryRigEverything channel, was able to confirm the titanium layer's presence during his teardown, though he wasn't able to observe the "micro-patterned holes" that Samsung demoed during the Unpacked event with the naked eye.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 survived Nelson's critical bend test, a key step in his smartphone durability videos. But the foldable does have the same problem as all of its predecessors: The inner display is fragile.