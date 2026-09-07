How Often You Should Replace Your Bose Ear Pads — And How To Make Them Last Longer

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Though audiophiles might hate the Bose brand (generally because they believe there are better-sounding options out there), it's impossible to deny the reliability of a good set of cans from the company. According to most users, Bose headphones can last over three years, which certainly isn't bad for wireless models. Yet, there is one part you'll eventually have to replace yourself if you want to enjoy your time with them — the ear pads.

Bose itself recommends replacing these cushions every 350 hours, which is about six months of regular use. Note that this is a rough estimate, since the lifespan of the ear pads depends solely on how long they're on your head and the conditions you're putting them through. For instance, if you rock the cans daily during commuting, you might get a year out of a single pair. If you wear them a few hours per week, you're unlikely to see any wear until about a year and a half. However, if you're a heavy user, there's a chance you'll notice both wear and flattening around nine months. Taking them to the gym? Sweat is kryptonite to ear pads, so don't be surprised if you see them flake after just six months.

Can you make them last longer? Sure, but it's hard to tell by how much. Wiping the ear pads down with a microfiber cloth after each use is certainly a solid practice. Occasionally, you can add a bit of water into the mix to remove oil build-up and any dead skin cells. Also, try to keep your headphones out of the heat. Ever notice how hot your head gets during long sessions? Well, whenever you do, give your headphones a short break so they can cool down, as heat will soften the foam over time.