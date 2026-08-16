Why Are Bose Headphones So Expensive?

When discussing the best headphones, you'll be hard-pressed to avoid Bose. A staple of the audio world for decades, over-ear products like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) are lauded by laymen and professionals alike. But have you ever wondered why Bose cans are so expensive? If so, you wouldn't be the first individual to question the prices. Part of the reason why is that the brand really doesn't prioritize entry-level headphones, at least not anymore.

As of August 2026, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones (1st Gen) are the company's least expensive headphones, and they still cost more than $200. Once you dive into the features and specs, though, it gets a bit easier to see why Bose demands this price. Active noise-cancelation (ANC) is one of the brand's fortes, and even at the bottom of the QuietComfort hierarchy, you'll still be treated to one of the most robust ANC systems on the market.

Bose faces fierce competition in this category, too, as brands like Sony, Apple, and Sonos deliver strong noise attenuation on their premium over-ears. But the former also lets you customize how strong your ANC is via the Bose app, whether you prefer doing so manually or by selecting one of the two listening modes: Quiet or Aware. Noise reduction is also just one reason you'll pay more for Bose headphones; overall comfort is another criterion the brand excels at.