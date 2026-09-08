Spotify Could Be Ruining Your Android Auto Audio - Here's How

As the top music streaming platform, Spotify can be a handy companion to Android Auto, but there may be instances where you find that your audio quality is lacking. Though there can be uncomfortable truths about using Spotify, having audio suddenly or randomly dropping in quality isn't supposed to be one of them. Fortunately, it may very well be one setting interrupting your experience between the two programs.

If you find that your audio quality is sporadically dropping, it may be due to Spotify's Volume normalization feature. It's well-intentioned, as it's a means to ensure audio is sounding uniform between tracks, but it may also cause users to believe there's a dip in how their audio sounds. Exploring this as an option simply involves navigating Spotify's settings, and we also have a few more ideas for settings to tweak while you're there.

These additional settings include adjusting your EQ and audio quality, though some settings may have an impact on your phone bill. If you find yourself diagnosing audio issues between Spotify and Android Auto, it may also be good to take a look at some common Android Auto problems and how to fix them. You may also want to check the user's manual for your vehicle's infotainment system to see what information you can gather, including checking to see if there are any audio settings that can be adjusted.