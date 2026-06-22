5 Cool Things You Didn't Know Spotify Can Do
With hundreds of millions of users, Spotify is one of the most popular audio streaming platforms currently available. It's home to a seemingly infinite number of songs, podcasts, videos, and audiobooks, and it's a go-to service for listeners on both mobile and desktop. With the platform continuing to add new features — and we can show you the best that have arrived in 2026 — it can be easy for users to lose track of everything available. Don't worry, though. We know plenty of cool things you can try on Spotify, from features that may help you sleep better at night to fun little time-wasting Easter eggs. Even better, none of these require a subscription, so those with a free plan can still get in on the fun.
Remember that keeping Spotify updated is one of the best ways to ensure you can access the latest and greatest features — such as the ability to share and save podcast clips. You can always check the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to see if an update is available. If you feel that your Spotify listening experience has been missing something, see if one of the tips below can be the ticket to a more fresh experience.
Add a sleep timer
Many enjoy dozing off to a soundtrack of their choosing. However, waking up to a random song blaring from your speakers or sleep headphones because your playlist never turned off may not be ideal. Those with data restrictions on their internet plan may also be wary of running Spotify as they sleep. While it's only available on Android and iPhone, and iPad, Spotify does offer a Sleep Timer that can be easy to miss.
Finding this feature requires music or a podcast to already be playing, though setup after that is easy. Through the Sleep Timer, users have the option to listen for 5, 10, 15, 30, 45 minutes, or an hour, and there's also an option to have the Sleep Timer stop playback at the end of the current track.
Follow these steps on mobile:
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Open Spotify and begin playing a song or podcast.
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Tap the Now Playing bar at the bottom of the screen.
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If you're listening to music, tap the three dots icon in the top-right corner. If you're listening to a podcast, tap the clock icon by the play button.
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Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up and select Sleep Timer.
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Choose your time.
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You'll receive a notification when the timer stops playback.
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To check how much time is left, tap the three-dot menu (or clock) and scroll down until you see the time next to the Sleep Timer logo.
From here, Spotify will stop automatically based on the time you selected.
Adjust the equalizer
For those who like to tinker, Spotify does offer a six-band graphic equalizer that users can adjust to their liking. Additionally, Spotify also has a variety of presets, including Classical, Bass Booster, and Acoustic, among others. The feature isn't on the main screen, so you do need to navigate some menus to access it. Once you've found it, you can fine tune your treble, bass, and mids from iOS, Android, or desktop.
On iOS, you can find the equalizer by opening Spotify, tapping your profile icon at the top, and selecting Settings and Privacy. Then, just tap Playback and select Equalizer. You will need to enable it. Android is essentially the same — select your profile icon, tap Settings and privacy, and then find Equalizer under Audio Quality. Desktop users select their profile icon, click Settings, and then find the Equalizer under Playback. You can adjust the equalizer using the dots to increase or decrease any of the frequencies or choose one of the presets.
Make sure to take a look at the shape of the EQ before you adjust it just in case you want to revert it, but you can always disable the feature if you don't like your tuning. Additionally, be aware that you can't change the EQ when connected to another device through Spotify Connect. Like the free version of Spotify getting a much-needed upgrade, the equalizer can be a welcomed addition for audio enthusiasts.
Use AI to get Spotify recommendations
Even if Spotify needed to develop a plan to eliminate AI slop on its platform, this hasn't stopped the company from delivering numerous AI features, including its own AI-assisted music companion known as DJ. While the DJ can make new music recommendations or play some of your favorites, the company has also partnered with ChatGPT for additional options. Users can request certain songs, podcasts, or playlists directly in ChatGPT, and then the AI platform can send you a link to get started with your new media on Spotify.
Getting started with this one on ChatGPT is simple, just make sure you're logged into the ChatGPT platform before beginning. Mention Spotify in the chat prompt window, and ChatGPT will ask you to connect your account. You can then chat with the assistant to have it make you a curated playlist based on activity, genre, or mood, including podcasts or music. From here, ChatGPT will generate a playlist, and you only need to tap it or click it to open it in Spotify.
Considering the amount of new content that is constantly being added to Spotify, having an assistant that can find you some new tunes to enjoy can make for a more streamlined listening experience. Additionally, if ChatGPT builds you a playlist, you can also edit and name it directly through your chat — it's also based on your listening patterns and history, so it (theoretically) knows what you like. Try this one with a prompt like, "Build me a Spotify playlist with plenty of energy for a company party."
Enjoy private sessions
If you're not familiar, Spotify relies on algorithms to give you personalized recommendations, including when it builds you playlists like Discover Weekly or Release Radar. This can be great when you're listening to something and want to hear more like it, but you may not want everything you listen to influencing these algorithms. Fortunately, if you're using a mobile, tablet, or desktop version of Spotify, you can use Private Listening to ensure Spotify isn't noting every track you play.
Here's the steps on mobile:
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Open Spotify.
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Select your profile picture from the top.
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Choose Settings and privacy.
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Select Privacy and social.
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Use the toggle to start a Private Session. You'll find it under Listening activity.
From a computer, you just need to navigate to Spotify, select your profile picture, and then tap Private session. A padlock on your profile icon will confirm you're in a Private Session. A Private Sessions is good for six hours, then you'll need to enable the feature again.
While this feature can be great for those who use Spotify to play white noise or music in their sleep and don't want the app basing recommendations off these selections, it's also good for hiding your guilty pleasures. Additionally, when you're active in a Private Session, those on your friends list won't be able to see what you're listening to. While we're talking about hiding listening sessions, you may also want to check to make sure your Spotify playlists are actually private.
Have Spotify eat your playlist
We're going to end this list with a bit of silliness. It's not unusual for online companies to add Easter eggs to their platform for users to explore, and Spotify is no exception. For example, listening to a track from the official "Star Wars" soundtrack on the desktop app can turn your progress bar into a lightsaber. It's fun, however, there's also a hidden feature on iPhones that turns any playlist into the classic "Snake" game where you eat pellets to grow.
In Spotify's version, you're chasing album covers from the songs on a selected playlist, and the song in question plays until you "eat" it. The game ends when you hit a wall or run into yourself, leaving the albums you collected to crash at the bottom of your screen. It's goofy, it's fun, and it's available with any Spotify playlist played on iOS. Just open the app, select one of your playlists, tap the three dots that appear, and then choose Eat this playlist from the list of options. You can tap the X in the top right corner at any time to exit.
While Android users may be out of luck this time around, those with iOS are likely to kill at least a few minutes eating their favorite songs. The hidden minigame also ties your high score to your account just in case you're looking to brag. It may be silly, but at least it's not Google's "6-7" Easter egg that likes to mess with your web searches.