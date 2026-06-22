5 Cool Things You Didn't Know Spotify Can Do

With hundreds of millions of users, Spotify is one of the most popular audio streaming platforms currently available. It's home to a seemingly infinite number of songs, podcasts, videos, and audiobooks, and it's a go-to service for listeners on both mobile and desktop. With the platform continuing to add new features — and we can show you the best that have arrived in 2026 — it can be easy for users to lose track of everything available. Don't worry, though. We know plenty of cool things you can try on Spotify, from features that may help you sleep better at night to fun little time-wasting Easter eggs. Even better, none of these require a subscription, so those with a free plan can still get in on the fun.

Remember that keeping Spotify updated is one of the best ways to ensure you can access the latest and greatest features — such as the ability to share and save podcast clips. You can always check the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to see if an update is available. If you feel that your Spotify listening experience has been missing something, see if one of the tips below can be the ticket to a more fresh experience.