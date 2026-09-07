Home Projector Lumen Ratings Are Almost Meaningless — Here's Why

Are you comparing or shopping for projectors? Thinking about getting one for your entertainment space? There are quite a few features and specs you'll have to consider before choosing one that meets your needs, but before you dive in, there's something important you should know. Advertised brightness levels, one of the most important measurements, are kind of a mess. Many projector brands share misleading or non-standard measurements that make their models seem more capable than they really are. It's so bad that Epson sued a bunch of companies for this very thing — alleging various brands were advertising false brightness ratings and publishing inaccurate information.

Certain brands may use terms like "lux," as is the case with many companies Epson sued. Others may advertise "lamp brightness," "LED lumens," or simply "lumens" when marketing a projector's peak brightness. The problem is that none of these terms are part of an industry standard when it comes to projectors. They're defined individually — not a good comparison point for the greater market — and often refer to a specific function of the projector, such as the perceived brightness of the bulb inside the housing, not its peak projection brightness on a surface. Many "lumen" or nondescript ratings you find on product listings are nearly meaningless for these reasons.

Instead, what you should be looking at are ANSI lumens. ANSI stands for the American National Standards Institute, an organization that develops and manages verifiable standards in the United States. Lumens and ANSI lumens, although they both are used to measure light, are not the same thing. ANSI lumens are considered to be more accurate and more reliable because they follow a specific set of parameters, like base operating conditions, which makes assessing various products such as projector models more consistent.