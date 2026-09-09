Can Sony Brick Your PlayStation 5?

Recently, Sony announced it was ditching physical games to pursue an all-digital future. Instead of buying game discs, customers will have to buy digital copies. Except not really. Turns out you don't own the digital titles you buy on PlayStation 5; you only purchase licenses that the company can revoke at any time. You don't even own your console. Sort of.

According to the PS5 System Software License Agreement, Sony holds the right to disable your console — specifically access to system software and PlayStation services, warranty, and repairs — at their discretion. This doesn't render the console useless, but this complete lack of access essentially bricks your ability to use it, especially since modern game discs sometimes don't contain fully playable games. While the agreement stipulates that this action is reserved for users who violate its terms, the document doesn't specify what actions Sony believes deserve such a punishment. But history has shown it isn't much.

In 2020, Sony started a temporary service known as PlayStation Plus Collection that gave PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription free PlayStation 4 games. But back then, PS5 consoles were hard to come by. People discovered an easy workaround: Use a PS5 to log into the account of someone who only owns a PS4, and the games are immediately unlocked. Some PS5 owners used this loophole to grant their friends free games, while others sold temporary access. In response, Sony banned all associated accounts for up to two months and permanently blocked involved PS5 consoles from accessing any network services. This is only one example of Sony bricking consoles.