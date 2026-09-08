UGREEN's AirTag Alternative Has 7 Years Of Battery Life, But Is It Worth It?
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Tracking down your lost valuables is the kind of emergency task you want to complete as quickly as possible. That's why it can be a good idea to invest in item-tracking tech like the Apple AirTag. The AirTag is multi-generational at this point and leans on Apple's Find My Network to locate what you've lost. AirTags aren't the only Bluetooth trackers on the market, though, and UGREEN just released the latest version of its competitive product, the UGREEN FineTrack 2. It promises a much longer battery life than the AirTag, but is that worth making the switch? Let's find out.
For starters, the FineTrack 2 resembles a miniature soccer ball and is designed exclusively for iPhones and iPads; because it uses Find My for tracking, it's not compatible with Android devices. According to UGREEN, the FineTrack 2's battery can't be removed, but should last between five and seven years. That's quite impressive, especially when you consider that a Gen 2 AirTag will need to have its battery swapped after about a year of use. Fortunately, that AirTag battery is just a CR2032 model, which you can usually buy in bulk on Amazon for less than a couple of bucks each.
The FineTrack 2 is a compelling AirTag alternative, but it's locked to standard Bluetooth tracking, while the AirTag uses both Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth for pinpointing items. Additionally, you can purchase the AirTag individually ($29 on Amazon ) or as a four-pack ($99). Sure, you can buy as many FineTrack 2 units as your heart desires, but at the time of writing, UGREEN didn't offer a multi-pack option. The singles do check in at a lower price ($19.99) than the AirTag, though.
The tradeoffs of using the UGREEN FineTrack 2
Form factor is another big difference between the FineTrack 2 and a traditional AirTag. The former is relatively small, but it's not as flat or sleek as an AirTag. It's almost impossible to avoid seeing the FineTrack 2 when it's attached to a bag or luggage, which can be a potential deterrent for thieves. On the other hand, an AirTag can be easily stowed in most pockets, which is great for convenience. The FineTrack 2 may not put up a fuss for bigger compartments, but it might be too bulky for some smaller spaces.
The FineTrack 2 has an official IP68 rating, making it slightly more water-resistant than a Gen 2 AirTag (IP67). However, the extra level of moisture safeguarding only increases the submergence depth and time from 0.5 meters for up to 30 minutes to 1.5 meters for up to 60 minutes. And while UGREEN claims you'll get up to seven years of battery life, it's hard to say how accurate that number is since the FineTrack 2 is fairly new — no one user could have owned one for that long yet.
The FineTrack 2 isn't the only UGREEN tracker on the market, though. The original FineTrack Air Tracker generation is still available, and you can get a four-pack for $26. There's also the UGREEN Finder Duo for $37, which adds Android support via Google Find Hub. AirTag alternatives are also a dime a dozen, so while the FineTrack 2 seems decent for the price and features, UGREEN isn't the only third-party team making Bluetooth trackers. Deciding whether the UGREEN — or any other AirTag alternative — is worth switching comes down to your needs and which factors are most important.