UGREEN's AirTag Alternative Has 7 Years Of Battery Life, But Is It Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tracking down your lost valuables is the kind of emergency task you want to complete as quickly as possible. That's why it can be a good idea to invest in item-tracking tech like the Apple AirTag. The AirTag is multi-generational at this point and leans on Apple's Find My Network to locate what you've lost. AirTags aren't the only Bluetooth trackers on the market, though, and UGREEN just released the latest version of its competitive product, the UGREEN FineTrack 2. It promises a much longer battery life than the AirTag, but is that worth making the switch? Let's find out.

For starters, the FineTrack 2 resembles a miniature soccer ball and is designed exclusively for iPhones and iPads; because it uses Find My for tracking, it's not compatible with Android devices. According to UGREEN, the FineTrack 2's battery can't be removed, but should last between five and seven years. That's quite impressive, especially when you consider that a Gen 2 AirTag will need to have its battery swapped after about a year of use. Fortunately, that AirTag battery is just a CR2032 model, which you can usually buy in bulk on Amazon for less than a couple of bucks each.

The FineTrack 2 is a compelling AirTag alternative, but it's locked to standard Bluetooth tracking, while the AirTag uses both Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth for pinpointing items. Additionally, you can purchase the AirTag individually ($29 on Amazon ) or as a four-pack ($99). Sure, you can buy as many FineTrack 2 units as your heart desires, but at the time of writing, UGREEN didn't offer a multi-pack option. The singles do check in at a lower price ($19.99) than the AirTag, though.