Romania sunk four barges in the Danube River in August 2026 as part of an effort to keep sufficient water levels flowing to its Cernavoda nuclear plant, which uses the river's water for cooling purposes. The plan to sink these four barges came in response to declining water levels in the Danube that have been affected by severe droughts across Europe this summer. The river's flow had fallen to a record low of 49,440 cubic feet per second for this time of year.

The four barges were filled with rocks before being sunk in the river as part of efforts to divert water flow to the country's only nuclear plant. A large rock was also blasted away to aid the redirection efforts. The sinking of these four ships was an unprecedented event that ultimately failed to stop the plant from shutting down. Romania's nuclear energy company, Nuclearelectrica, announced on August 13 that it would commence a controlled shutdown of the plant's second and last reactor as a result of the shortfall in available cooling water.

The first had already been shut off in July. The Cernavoda nuclear power plant uses water as its primary heat sink mechanism, and the shutdown illustrates how critical ample water supply is to a nuclear power plant's operation. Without a steady supply of river water, this plant cannot function safely.