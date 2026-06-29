Are Lead-Cooled Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?

Nuclear energy has the potential to solve many of the world's energy problems. One nuclear reactor outputs the same amount of energy as 8.5 million solar panels, but currently, the United States only employs 96 reactors across 28 states. An increasing number of people are in favor of using nuclear energy — the growth is slow, but it's there – but how can scientists channel the power of the atom while minimizing the risks? A company from Sweden has a potential answer.

In May of 2026, Blykalla submitted a commercial application to build an advanced nuclear reactor park in Sweden, with intentions to do the same in the United States. Unlike traditional nuclear reactors, which generate electricity by using nuclear material to heat high-pressure water, which in turn boils regular water to spin a turbine, Blykalla's generators rely on lead as a coolant. While lead-powered reactors aren't new in the energy industry — the company Newcleo built a next-generation test reactor that uses molten lead — Blykalla's reactor stands out from the crowd. It made a deal with the organization Oklo and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to bring its technology over from Sweden to potentially power the U.S.'s industries (primarily AI data centers).

I recently had a chance to talk to Blykalla's CEO, Jacob Stedman, to learn more about what makes the company's reactors so special and, more importantly, safer and more efficient than the average reactor. It was an enlightening experience with a few surprises. If you are on the fence about a future powered by nuclear energy, this interview might finally win you over.