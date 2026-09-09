Christopher Nolan Describes One Of His Sci-Fi Movies As His Take On James Bond

When it comes to dream directors for future "James Bond" movies, one name that's been mentioned more than most is Christopher Nolan. Understandable, really. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is widely considered one of the greatest of our time, giving us the likes of "The Odyssey," "The Dark Knight Trilogy," and even his overlooked, twist-riddled magic movie "The Prestige." However, it's his mind-heist movie from 2010 that provides the clearest example that he'd be a brilliant fit for 007, mainly because he's confessed to it being the closest we'd ever get to seeing it become a reality.

Still sitting as the most popular sci-fi movie on IMDb, "Inception" cinematically stitched the likes of Bond with "The Matrix" to bring a groundbreaking movie with an all-star cast. Leonardo DiCaprio leads a dream team set on invading Cillian Murphy's mind to plant an idea that could finally reunite our hero with his children. With its globe-trotting antics and super-sleek characters, it's clear that Bond played a major role in the inception of "Inception," a point Nolan didn't deny.

Speaking to Empire about "Inception" back in 2010, Nolan assured that "this is absolutely my Bond film. I've been plundering ruthlessly from the Bond movies in everything I've done, forever. They're a huge influence on me."