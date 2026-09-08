This Free App Is Essential If You Use Logitech Accessories

If you own a Logitech peripheral, then you likely know about its Logi Options+ app. It's a tool for configuring settings related to your Logitech keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals. There's just one frustrating problem to contend with: it is a notoriously unreliable mess, causing buggy experiences, reduced performance, and a host of other issues. In one particular situation, Logitech mice, like the MX Master 4, stopped working on macOS because an app certificate expired.

It's not the first time the software has had broken performance issues either, but there is an alternative that's open source and totally free: OpenLogi. It doesn't require an account, doesn't incorporate telemetry, and gives you full, granular control over your gear. For example, you can completely remap the buttons and extra functions on your MX Master mouse all from an easy-to-use visual interface. Everything you can do in Logi Options+ you can do in OpenLogi and then some.

Another interesting feature coming soon is the option to set per-app profiles, so you can customize button and device actions based on the app you're using. OpenLogi is available for macOS, Linux, and Windows, and you can have it up and running in a few moments. Although you'll want to shut down Logi Options+ before launching OpenLogi, they tend to clash; let's be real, you should probably uninstall Logitech's software altogether. You have to do the same with Solaar if you're on Linux.