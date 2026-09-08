You Can Share Your Google Nest Camera Live Feed With Anyone — Here's How

Smart security cameras offer incredible peace of mind, and Nest-branded options are among the best Google smart home gadgets worth buying. But granting friends or family access to a live feed (to your baby's crib cam, for example) can get complicated. Why? Because Google currently divides its Nest cameras into two distinct categories: those that can use the legacy Nest app, and models managed through Google Home. You'll need to figure out which you own before you can share a video stream.

For newer hardware released in 2021 or later, like the battery-powered Nest Cam or the latest Nest Doorbell, camera management lives strictly inside the Google Home app. Google made these gadgets prioritize broad smart home integration over simple web sharing, meaning they don't let you send out a link like the older models do. Instead, you'll need to invite a person to become a full-on member of your digital Google Home household in order for them to view a feed.

To add a user, open the Google Home app, tap the profile pic or initial in the top-right corner, then select Home Settings. Beneath your home's name and address on the following page, tap the plus button (+), then enter an email address on the "Invite a person" page. Tap Next, then choose whether you want the person to be a standard home "Member" or an "Admin" (likely the former). Once your invitee downloads the app and accepts your invitation, they gain instant access to the camera feed. That's fine and all, but it comes at the cost of them also having access to all your other camera feeds and connected smart home devices, from lights to locks. Link sharing is the less chaotic option here. Either way, make sure you only invite people you trust.