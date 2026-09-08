You Can Share Your Google Nest Camera Live Feed With Anyone — Here's How
Smart security cameras offer incredible peace of mind, and Nest-branded options are among the best Google smart home gadgets worth buying. But granting friends or family access to a live feed (to your baby's crib cam, for example) can get complicated. Why? Because Google currently divides its Nest cameras into two distinct categories: those that can use the legacy Nest app, and models managed through Google Home. You'll need to figure out which you own before you can share a video stream.
For newer hardware released in 2021 or later, like the battery-powered Nest Cam or the latest Nest Doorbell, camera management lives strictly inside the Google Home app. Google made these gadgets prioritize broad smart home integration over simple web sharing, meaning they don't let you send out a link like the older models do. Instead, you'll need to invite a person to become a full-on member of your digital Google Home household in order for them to view a feed.
To add a user, open the Google Home app, tap the profile pic or initial in the top-right corner, then select Home Settings. Beneath your home's name and address on the following page, tap the plus button (+), then enter an email address on the "Invite a person" page. Tap Next, then choose whether you want the person to be a standard home "Member" or an "Admin" (likely the former). Once your invitee downloads the app and accepts your invitation, they gain instant access to the camera feed. That's fine and all, but it comes at the cost of them also having access to all your other camera feeds and connected smart home devices, from lights to locks. Link sharing is the less chaotic option here. Either way, make sure you only invite people you trust.
How to generate a web link for older Nest camera models
Users holding on to older-gen hardware managed through the original Nest app (even though Google discontinued its Nest brand) have a huge advantage when it comes to quickly sharing a feed. These legacy devices support an ultra-fast web link feature that doesn't require your viewer to have to download an app or create an account; this is far less intrusive for you, and easier for viewers. With this method, a camera's live stream can be broadcast directly to any web browser, making it a cinch to let a neighbor monitor your backyard while you're on vacation without stressing about access issues.
To set up a broadcast link, you'll need to use a laptop or desktop computer, as Google restricts these specific privacy settings from being accessed on a phone or tablet. Head over to the official Nest web portal at home.nest.com and sign into your account. Once you get logged in, select the specific camera feed you want to share, and then click the gear icon in the top-right corner to open the configuration menu.
Selecting the Camera sharing option reveals the broadcast controls, offering choices for both password-protected and public feeds. The password-protected route is recommended, as it's far safer. Once you've created this new password, the portal generates a secure URL you can then share; as many as 10 viewers at a time can watch your stream.
Taking privacy precautions, auditing, and revoking access
Opening up a private camera feed to the outside world carries a variety of security risks, making some privacy precautions non-negotiable. Again, the best advice is to skip the public sharing option if you can; public links don't have any authentication measures, so anyone who has the URL can watch your feed. A strong, unique password is a must (take note of password myths you should stop believing immediately), and definitely make sure it doesn't match the one you use for your Google Nest account.
Another thing to keep in mind is that Google doesn't offer any sort of viewer dashboard, even though it should since it offers a web sharing link (and definitely has the technical capacity for such a feature). That'd make it much easier to know who is watching the feed at any given time. But without a definitive list of active viewers, it's up to you to guard that URL. It might be a good idea to refresh it occasionally if long-term feed sharing is needed. Thankfully, cutting off access is a fast process if you do need to.
To permanently sever the connection, jump back into the Camera sharing menu on the desktop portal and click the Stop sharing camera option. This instantly kills the URL for everyone. Alternatively, changing the password would also generate a new link and kick all current viewers off the stream until they re-authenticate; that's a handy way to boot unauthorized viewers while still keeping the camera live for everyone else. While this process could be a little more streamlined overall, sharing your Google Nest camera live feeds is still pretty easy.