Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone Review: Leveled-Up Cleaning For Hard Floors And Carpets
Ecovacs has been refining and iterating on the same general concept for a few generations of its flagship robotic vacuums. The latest in the lineup is the Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone, which continues that tradition, adding a few extra features along with supposedly better performance. The new vacuum has everything you'd expect from a modern robotic vacuum, including a roller mop pad and a self-emptying dock with the ability to clean the mop pad.
It also adds other new things, though, including a series of upgrades in general performance. The suction power is higher, the mop pad is larger, and the docking station is more advanced. The vacuum is expensive, sure, but there are plenty of even more expensive models out there from other brands despite the fact that this is Ecovacs' best robovac to date.
At $1,299.99, is the Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone worth buying? How much better is it than the previous-generation Deebot X12? I've been using the new model to find out.
Design and hardware
The Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone retains a very similar design to the previous-generation model, the X12. In fact, the only notable difference to the design is the finish on the vacuum and the docking station itself, which is a little lighter and more metallic looking. I like the new finish, but it certainly doesn't change much about how the vacuum looks in general.
That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. I find both the docking station and the vacuum to look reasonably modern, and while the build materials aren't exactly ultra premium, the vacuum and the docking station should suit most rooms in your home well enough.
One thing that I do like about the vacuum itself is that, like previous models, it doesn't have a top-mounted LiDAR sensor that sticks out from the top of the vacuum and often prevents it from being able to get under furniture. To be clear, while the Deebot X12S OmniCyclone still can't get under plenty of furniture that I have in my home, it can get under more than it would with an obtrusive sensor. Thankfully, the design choice doesn't mean that it forgoes a LiDAR sensor altogether — it's just placed on the front of the vacuum instead of on the top.
The vacuum itself is circular and measures 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.9 inches, and it's just under 4 inches tall — short enough to clear most some furniture and cabinets, though it certainly won't fit under all of the furniture in your home. These measurements are unchanged compared to the previous models. I'm fine with that, but a slightly shorter build would give it more flexibility in cleaning under furniture.
The bottom of the vacuum is where there are some actual design changes. There's Ecovacs' patented ZeroTangle 4.0 anti-hair-wrap roller brush, which is paired with a single side brush. There's also the new roller mop, which has been redesigned to be longer than the previous-gen one. According to Ecovacs, the new roller mop is around 50% longer than before, which is one of the bigger changes to how the device cleans.
Another interesting design change comes in the form of the so-called Privacy Shield, which is a physical cover for the camera on the front of the robot. To be clear, the camera could be disabled before. It was software-based instead of a physical cover, and disabling the camera doesn't mean that your vacuum can't clean. It just means that it relies exclusively on LiDAR instead of using the camera as well.
Other design elements carry over from the last model. For example, Ecovacs has kept the mechanical mop shield that debuted on the X12, which covers the roller to prevent dirty mopping hardware from dragging across carpets as the robot moves between zones. I'm glad that feature is still here. The docking station is also the same in terms of design with that new finish. It's not the most compact docking station, but given how many features it has, that's not all that surprising.
The dock measures roughly 15.0 x 13.2 x 18.3 inches, which is the space required to house the cyclonic separation system, dual water tanks, and cleaning solution storage. Like before, it has a bagless dustbin, which I really like, as it means that you don't have to buy new bags for the vacuum to empty into. It also has large tanks for clean and dirty water and two small tanks for different kinds of cleaning solutions.
Vacuuming performance
While the design changes are minimal, as you would expect, there are some more noticeable changes to how the Deebot X12S performs. On paper, the X12S is one of the most powerful robot vacuums you can buy. Ecovacs rates it at up to 27,000 Pa of "Blast" suction, which the company says is 60% more effective suction than the previous-generation X12. While I'm not sure how to quantify that, it is true that the vacuum's high suction rating is among the highest out there.
The more concrete claim concerns how the vacuum tackles carpets. SGS certified the X12S in July 2026, measuring an average of 97.44% dust mite allergen removal and 95.45% dust mite removal from Wilton carpet across three runs in the robot's strongest suction mode. Ecovacs also claims a 224% improvement in carpet dust removal efficiency over previous models. Those are lab numbers under ideal conditions, of course, but third-party certification is worth more than a marketing bullet point.
Regardless, I indeed found that the Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone effectively picked up debris of different sizes, with the side brush doing a good job at sweeping debris into the vacuum rather than flinging it away. On both carpet and hard floors, I found that the vacuum left floors looking quite clean — and while there were sometimes some little pieces of dirt left behind, the vacuum performed better than others I've tested, and on maximum settings, I never found it leaving more than I expected.
The vacuum was pretty good at getting into corners and crevices, too. The side brush extends from the side of the vacuum far enough to sweep the debris into the path of the vacuum from corners and edges. Because it relies entirely on the side brush for edges and corners, it's perhaps not as good at getting dirt there as in an open space, but that's not surprising.
Mopping performance
Of course, upgrades to the mopping system are some of the bigger changes to the Deebot X12S OmniCyclone. It's also an area where all of the major companies have put a lot of effort into improvement over the past few years, switching from spinning pads to roller mops that can exert more pressure and, as such, clean up more stuck-on messes.
The Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone has a relatively large roller mop that spins at up to 220 rotations per minute and can apply up to 4,000 Pa of downward force as it mops. That's not to mention the fact that it supports the same two different cleaning solutions as the previous model, with one designed specifically for stuck-on stains and to be used with the spray nozzle that can spray fluid onto stains so that they're easier to clean up.
The roller also washes itself as it works. Fresh water continuously wets the roller during operation while a scraper pulls away dirty water and debris, so the mop keeps working on a clean surface instead of getting steadily filthier until the robot returns to the dock. That's the core argument for the roller design — pad-based systems, even self-washing ones like Narwal's, only refresh the pad when the robot goes home. Indeed, even if you think your floors are clean, you'll find that the vacuum's dirty water tank can get pretty gross.
FocusJet is the other piece of the puzzle. Twin high-pressure nozzles spray diluted cleaning solution directly onto stains before the roller passes over, pre-dissolving dried-on messes rather than trying to scrub through them dry. Ecovacs claims even overnight coffee and sauce stains come up in a single pass. I did find that with this enabled, it seemed to handle sticky messes more easily. Though it's worth noting that it still left some really stuck-on stains behind, it's not designed for large messes but rather day-to-day cleaning.
It's also pretty good at avoiding getting your carpet wet. The roller raises and lowers automatically when it detects carpet, and there's a cover that covers the roller up to further protect carpet. As a whole, the Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone is excellent at mopping, thanks to a combination of its solid roller mop and features like its FocusJet tech.
Docking maintenance
The docking station that comes with the X12S OmniCyclone has all the modern features you would expect from a high-end robotic vacuum. One of my favorite things about it is that it's entirely bagless — which means that you don't have to buy bags. Instead, you simply empty the docking station when it's full.
I will say that the vacuum isn't very good at alerting you to the docking station dustbin being full, though. This has been an issue for a few generations of flagship Ecovacs models. On some occasions, the only way that I found out that the dustbin was completely full was by the vacuum losing suction power and not cleaning properly, which alerted me to the fact that its own dustbin was completely full because it was unable to empty into the dustbin.
That said, you shouldn't have to empty it all that much. According to Ecovacs, you should be able to go up to 48 days without emptying the dustbin and 150 days without cleaning the mop tray. I have a toddler and a baby, so I probably can't go quite that long — but those without young kids or pets might find that they can.
The docking station is good at taking care of the roller mop, too. After cleaning cycles, it pressure-washes the roller with 32 precision jets backed by a 40,000 Pa high-pressure air pump, while a propeller spinning at 6,000 rpm actively scrubs out the dirty water tank on the robot. Hot-air drying then covers the roller, the air duct, and the dustbin, which should keep odor and bacterial buildup at bay — a real problem with neglected self-washing docks. The station also refills the robot's clean water tank automatically and doses cleaning solution from a 260 ml reservoir, so there's no measuring detergent by hand.
Software
The X12S navigates with dToF LiDAR and pairs it with an RGBD camera for obstacle avoidance — combining laser and vision sensing to identify objects and obstacles. As you would expect, the Ecovacs app is where you'll manage maps, edit rooms, and set schedules.
Like on previous versions of Ecovacs' robotic vacuums, I found that the X12S OmniCyclone was only fine at creating an initial map — and I had to spend some time editing the map to make it actually accurate. It combined rooms and struggled with mirrors, which meant that I had to spend a good 15 minutes editing that map, dividing "rooms" into actual rooms, combining rooms into one, and so on.
Now, to be fair, the vacuum still got the basics right, and the map editing process isn't overly complicated, but other brands of robotic vacuum seem to do the mapping process a whole lot better than Ecovacs. I'm not sure why Ecovacs has been unable to improve on this in the last three or four years while competitors offer such better solutions.
That said, the rest of the software experience is pretty good. The app is decently designed, even if it advertises new products and features a little too often for my liking. From the main screen of the X12 OmniCyclone section, you'll be able to start a clean — including choosing whether to vacuum, mop, or both, and selecting suction and water levels, as well as the rooms you want cleaned.
The vacuum also carries over the previous-generation's smart home support, which was already quite good. It actually supports Matter, which means that it can be used in all major smart home platforms. You won't be able to control advanced settings or manage maps from anything but the official Ecovacs app, but the ability to start a cleaning from other apps is helpful, for example, for the spouses of gadget nerds like myself that don't want to constantly download new apps for home products.
Battery and charging
The Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone has a 4,000mAh "Super Boost" Li-ion battery, which Ecovacs rates as offering up to 497 minutes of runtime. In real life, you probably won't hit that — most people use a combination of settings and cleaning modes, and that rating really only applies to the silent sweep mode. Still, the battery life wasn't bad at all in my testing.
The good news is that the vacuum charges quickly, too, even during cleaning. The PowerBoost Charging Plus feature essentially means that the docking station can quick-charge the vacuum whenever it returns to the dock to, for instance, clean the mop pad — which it would do regardless of whether or not it charged at the same time. According to Ecovacs, the feature can restore up to 13% of the battery in three minutes of charging, which is pretty impressive — and the end result is that it could clean up to 5,000 square meters of space in a single cleaning cycle.
Again, most people won't quite hit that, and with maximum settings, the vacuum had to charge for a longer period of time when vacuuming and mopping my home. But the battery life was still quite good for a vacuum this powerful, and the PowerBoost feature definitely helps extend that runtime.
Conclusions
The Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone is a seriously capable robotic vacuum, building on previous generations to make for a powerful, complete cleaning package. The roller mopping system continues to work very well, the suction power is impressively strong, and while the mapping system leaves a little to be desired, if you're willing to put in the work to edit it after initial mapping, you'll find that the vacuum does a great job at day-to-day floor cleaning.
There are plenty of competitors — and Ecovacs' biggest competitors seem to be improving on their models just as quickly as Ecovacs. The Roborock Ultra series, for starters, offers similar features and arguably a better app and mapping experience. Dreame's flagships also sit in similar territory, with strong mopping and dock automation.
Then there's the X12 OmniCyclone itself, which is staying in the lineup at $899. The X12S asks a $400 premium for the jump to 27,000 Pa, FocusJet refinements, 50% longer roller, and hardware Privacy Shield. For many, the extra cash won't be worth paying — the previous-generation model was already an excellent machine.
Ultimately, the X12S OmniCyclone is absolutely worth buying if you prioritize heavy-duty mopping, pet-hair pickup, and the long-term savings of a bagless dock. As long as you can live with some software and navigation quirks, this is a top-flight option.