Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone Review: Leveled-Up Cleaning For Hard Floors And Carpets

The Ecovacs Deebot X12S OmniCyclone retains a very similar design to the previous-generation model, the X12. In fact, the only notable difference to the design is the finish on the vacuum and the docking station itself, which is a little lighter and more metallic looking. I like the new finish, but it certainly doesn't change much about how the vacuum looks in general.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. I find both the docking station and the vacuum to look reasonably modern, and while the build materials aren't exactly ultra premium, the vacuum and the docking station should suit most rooms in your home well enough.

One thing that I do like about the vacuum itself is that, like previous models, it doesn't have a top-mounted LiDAR sensor that sticks out from the top of the vacuum and often prevents it from being able to get under furniture. To be clear, while the Deebot X12S OmniCyclone still can't get under plenty of furniture that I have in my home, it can get under more than it would with an obtrusive sensor. Thankfully, the design choice doesn't mean that it forgoes a LiDAR sensor altogether — it's just placed on the front of the vacuum instead of on the top.

The vacuum itself is circular and measures 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.9 inches, and it's just under 4 inches tall — short enough to clear most some furniture and cabinets, though it certainly won't fit under all of the furniture in your home. These measurements are unchanged compared to the previous models. I'm fine with that, but a slightly shorter build would give it more flexibility in cleaning under furniture.

The bottom of the vacuum is where there are some actual design changes. There's Ecovacs' patented ZeroTangle 4.0 anti-hair-wrap roller brush, which is paired with a single side brush. There's also the new roller mop, which has been redesigned to be longer than the previous-gen one. According to Ecovacs, the new roller mop is around 50% longer than before, which is one of the bigger changes to how the device cleans.

Another interesting design change comes in the form of the so-called Privacy Shield, which is a physical cover for the camera on the front of the robot. To be clear, the camera could be disabled before. It was software-based instead of a physical cover, and disabling the camera doesn't mean that your vacuum can't clean. It just means that it relies exclusively on LiDAR instead of using the camera as well.

Other design elements carry over from the last model. For example, Ecovacs has kept the mechanical mop shield that debuted on the X12, which covers the roller to prevent dirty mopping hardware from dragging across carpets as the robot moves between zones. I'm glad that feature is still here. The docking station is also the same in terms of design with that new finish. It's not the most compact docking station, but given how many features it has, that's not all that surprising.

The dock measures roughly 15.0 x 13.2 x 18.3 inches, which is the space required to house the cyclonic separation system, dual water tanks, and cleaning solution storage. Like before, it has a bagless dustbin, which I really like, as it means that you don't have to buy new bags for the vacuum to empty into. It also has large tanks for clean and dirty water and two small tanks for different kinds of cleaning solutions.