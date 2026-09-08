These Are The Programming Languages Developers Want To Learn The Most

New programming languages pop up seemingly every day, but despite a sea of options, a few figures routinely stand out as the most sought-after. According to StackOverflow's 2025 Developer Survey, the three most in-demand programming languages in order of developer popularity are Python, JavaScript, and Rust (omitting markup and query languages like HTML/CSS and SQL, as well as TypeScript, a superset of JavaScript). These are revered by recruiters and programmers alike for various reasons.

JavaScript is generally lauded for its easy entry point and versatility when creating web apps. Python is one of the most documented and adaptable languages available, having been released four years prior to JavaScript, and it can be used to create everything from simple front-end app user interfaces to complex back-end database communication. Rust is particularly beneficial when speed and data safety and integrity are top priorities, like when developing runtime engines, storing sensitive information, and interfacing with APIs.

As you can see, there's a clear commonality among popular languages: they're all very versatile. Languages like Swift and Lua come in much further down the popularity list because, while they aren't necessarily inferior languages to Python or JavaScript, they are more niche in scope and aren't as widely applied. Let's take a look at what you can build with Python, JavaScript, and Rust, as well as some real-world examples of programs that utilize these languages.