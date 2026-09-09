What Does The 'Qi' Symbol On Your Phone Charger Mean?

Whether on your wireless charger at home or in your car, you may have noticed the "Qi" symbol featuring lowercase "qi" letters in a rounded font. It means that the charger supports the Qi charging standard and can top up any compatible device, regardless of the manufacturer. This standard uses electromagnetic induction technology to send power from the transmitter (charger) to the receiver (your phone or other Qi-enabled device) for charging without cables. Although it is now the de facto wireless charging technology for mobile devices and accessories, there have been other options along the way.

Before Qi came to market, mobile devices used proprietary technology or alternative standards like Powermat and Palm's Touchstone. However, Qi won the wireless charging war, as the other solutions didn't see wide market adoption. It's maintained by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which develops it and certifies compatible devices. The standard was introduced in 2010 as smartphones were becoming popular, and was initially capable of transmitting just 5 watts of power. However, over the years, the Qi standard has evolved to handle 25 W of power delivery and support magnetic wireless charging, a feature popularized by Apple's Qi-based MagSafe technology.