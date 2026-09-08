Claude Fable 5.1 Vs Claude Mythos 5.1: What's The Difference?

Fable and Mythos are the same Claude model with different levels of safeguard. A couple of months after the introduction of Fable 5 and Mythos 5, Anthropic's latest models, the company released their 5.1 versions. Fable 5.1 is available to all Claude Pro and Max users, while Mythos 5.1 is part of a trusted access program designed for scientists and cybersecurity researchers — regular users can't access it through public subscriptions.

Fable 5.1 is full of new capabilities and cheaper to use. For example, it was able to build a new high-resolution terrain map of Venus using 30-year-old NASA radar data, sharpening pictures from 20 km blurs down to 2 km. Mythos 5.1 rewrote GPU kernels for widely-used genomics models in computational biology, speeding up their execution by up to 2.5 times. Anthropic says that all of that was achieved while loosening restrictions so legitimate scientists and security researchers weren't blocked by false alarms, keeping the truly dangerous capabilities of these models inaccessible to anonymous users — if an amateur hacker was able to hack companies using the weaker Claude Opus, chances are they'd be more dangerous with Mythos.

In addition, these models are built on a new Enterprise Frontier Safeguards system, giving business customers privacy from the ground up, as they're the ones controlling the information. Anthropic says it will retain zero data from enterprise customers until this advanced system fully rolls out this fall.