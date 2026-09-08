Oura Ring 5 Review: The Best Smart Ring Is Still Too Expensive

The design of the Oura Ring 5 is perhaps one of the biggest changes compared to previous-generation models. Oura says the new ring has around 40% less volume than the Oura Ring 4, and I indeed found it to be a lot more subtle and a lot less intrusive. The Oura Ring 4 wasn't uncomfortable, but it was still noticeably chunky on a finger. The Oura Ring 5 still isn't quite at the level of, say, a traditional wedding band — but after using it for a few days, it's easy to forget about. It measures roughly 6mm wide and around 2.3mm thick, and it weighs about 2 grams depending on the size.

The build quality is quite good, which is what you'd expect at this price. The body is titanium with a hardened, scratch-resistant coating that Oura says holds up better than previous generations. After weeks of daily wear, mine doesn't have a single scratch, which is nice to see. That wasn't always true of earlier Oura rings, which picked up scuffs pretty quickly, so the coating seems to be doing its job.

Sizing matters more with a smart ring than with most wearables, because the optical sensors need snug, consistent contact with the skin to produce clean data. Oura sells sizes 6 through 13 and ships a free plastic sizing kit first, and you should actually use it for a few days rather than guessing. Fingers swell and shrink through the day, and a ring that's slightly loose at night will quietly degrade your readings.

There are six finishes — Black and Silver at the $399 base price, with Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Deep Rose commanding the $499 premium. The upcharge is purely cosmetic. Every finish has the same titanium body and the same sensors, so the only question is whether the look is worth an extra $100 to you. The design as a whole passes as ordinary jewelry, which is arguably the entire point of a smart ring. I do particularly like the Stealth model that I'm testing, though. Like previous generations, there's a small notch on the Oura Ring 5 that's tells you which way to face it so that the sensors can get the best reading. It's pretty subtle, which is nice.

Water resistance is rated to 100 meters, so showers, swimming, and washing dishes are all fine. That comfortably covers everyday life and edges out plenty of smartwatches. The device also comes with a charging dock, which is similar to older models in terms of design. It has a USB-C port on the back and makes it pretty easy to put the Ring on to charge every now and then.

As a whole, I really like the design of the Oura Ring 5. It's relatively sleek and stylish, and because of the thinner build, most users will forget they're even wearing it.